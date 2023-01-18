Once again, the rumors have come true. Today, January 18, 2023, the dismissal of 10 thousand employees of Microsoft. This represents 4.5% of the more than 220,000 workers that the company has throughout the world.

Through a statement, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, has confirmed that these layoffs will take place at the end of the current fiscal year, that is, on March 31, 2023. Along with the job cuts, the company will also make changes to its hardware portfolio and lease consolidation to create greater density in its workspaces. It has been mentioned that these actions have been taken “in response to macroeconomic conditions and changing client priorities”. This was what Nadella commented:

“These are the kinds of tough decisions we’ve made over our 47-year history to remain a significant company in this industry that doesn’t forgive anyone who doesn’t adapt to platform changes. We are also seeing organizations across industries and geographies tread cautiously as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts anticipate one. When I think back to this moment, the beginning of 2023, it’s show time, for our industry and for Microsoft. As a company, our success must be aligned with the success of the world. That means each of us and every team in the company must raise the bar and outperform the competition to deliver meaningful innovation that customers, communities and countries can truly benefit from. If we stick to this, we will come out stronger and prosper in the future; It’s as simple as that”.

Although the staff cut that took place in October of the year did end up affecting Xbox employees, at the moment it is unknown if this new wave of layoffs will have an impact on this division. However, considering that we are talking about 10,000 workers, it is very likely that this is the case.

Editor's Note:

Without a doubt, a sad day for Microsoft. Although saying that only 4.5% of employees will be laid off, we are talking about more than 10,000 people who will no longer have a job. Although the workers will be supported by the laws in this case, this is not forever.

