Mass killings | In the Los Angeles area, a mass shooting at a Chinese New Year celebration site – several dead

The shooting happened in the city of Monterey Park. Tens of thousands of people had celebrated the Chinese New Year in the same area.

of the United States There has been a mass shooting in California, BNO News and Los Angeles Times.

Based on initial information, there are more than ten wounded and several have died. According to BNO News, at least 16 people have been shot. The shooting took place in the city of Monterey Park in Los Angeles County.

According to the LA Times, a video uploaded to social media shows police and emergency services moving around Garvey Avenue and treating victims.

The shooting took place in an area where several commercial apartments are located. Two witnesses told BNO News that they heard gunshots but thought they were part of Chinese New Year celebrations.

According to the LA Times, Chinese New Year had been celebrated in the area earlier on the same day. Tens of thousands of people had participated in the celebration in the afternoon.

The shooting happened a little after ten o’clock local time.