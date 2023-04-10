Mass indigestion after Easter lunch: 30 come from 118

There are at least thirty interventions carried out by the Suem 118 staff in various areas of Treviso due to various cases of indigestion that occurred after the Easter lunch.

The illnesses have been recorded in various areas of the province, both in private homes and in some restaurants. These are fortunately mild cases that resolved after a few hours of observation in hospital facilities.

Most of the cases concern elderly people who, on the occasion of the Easter lunch, abused food and drink without taking their eating habits into account.

The news, which quickly made the rounds on the web, reminded many of the case of Gubbio, which later turned out to be a metropolitan legend.

In that case, word began to spread on social networks of a mass poisoning that took place in a restaurant in Gubbio precisely because of the damaged raw fish.

The news, enriched by photos and WhatsApp audio, quickly took shape, becoming a real national case. In a short time, however, the truth emerged: that it was an urban legend born on the web after an illness accused by one of the restaurant’s customers.