This afternoon Sampdoria, Sampdoria fans and more, and the city of Genoa re remember Gianluca Vialli with a function at 16.30 at the Church of Jesus in Piazza Matteottiofficiated by Monsignor Pietro Pigollo who could be joined by Don Valentino Porcile.

The entire Sampdoria team will be present, Stankovic brought forward the finishing time just to be there. And present too the Sampdoria leadership (except for Vice President Romei, who has returned to Rome for personal mourning). Obviously there will also be many teammates of the Sampdoria striker, starting with president Lanna, and then again Lombardo, Mannini, Pagliuca, Pellegrini, Vierchowod… Absent coach Roberto Mancini, also in doubt for tomorrow, when Vialli will be remembered again to the Ferraris also from a speech by Marco Lanna before the kick-off of the match against Udinese.