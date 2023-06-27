Monday, June 26, 2023, 11:00 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

For the first time after the pandemic, the Murcia Cathedral once again witnessed a solemn Mass in honor of Saint Josemaría on the occasion of his feast day on June 26, 2023.

The ceremony was presided over by Mr. Archbishop Emeritus of Burgos D. Francisco Gil Hellín, and at the end, the faithful had the opportunity to venerate a relic of the saint, and also contemplate the painting that will soon be placed on a side altar of the church of Steps of Santiago. In this painting Saint Josemaría appears against the background of some Murcian motifs