From: Stephen Winterbauer

In Denmark, the police have discovered a mass grave with around 50 dead horses. The stud farm has long been in the sights of animal rights activists and authorities.

Viborg – It must have been a picture of horror: During an unannounced inspection, the Danish police, together with employees from the veterinary and food authorities, discovered a mass grave with around 50 dead horses on the Viegård stud farm, including the Danish one SenderTV Midtvest reported. From some of the dead animals only the bones exist, other carcasses are still largely intact. How the horses died is still unclear. The animal corpses are taken to the University of Copenhagen, where the causes of death are being investigated.

There are always horse abuses, also in this country. were last injured and dead horses discovered in Winsen and Seevetal.

Horse mass grave: Stud farm has long been in the sights of animal rights activists and authorities

Viegård Stud has had a disastrous reputation for a long time. Pictures of emaciated animals were repeatedly posted on social media, and employees and animal rights activists have repeatedly filed complaints against stud owner John Byrialsen for mistreatment of the animals. In 2011 and 2013, 64 horses were confiscated by the authorities at the Polish stud farm. The stud farm in Denmark was also checked again and again, but without consequences. Although there were regular allegations of animal abuse and photos and videos of emaciated horses, the authorities did not intervene for years.

Then in June, American Tyrell Cotant, who claims to have worked at Viegård Stud for three weeks, posted a whole series of horrifying pictures on Facebook. He documented half-starved animals, moldy feed and the lack of medical care for the horses. After the publication on Facebook, animal rights activists demonstrated in front of the stud farm almost every week. The Facebook group STOP mishandling på Viegård Stutteri ApS quickly gained over 17,000 members. Another group that deals with the conditions at the stud (“Stop Vanrøgt Af Dyr Bag Hegn”) even has almost 25,000 members.

Animal abuse on horse farms: emergency call button can help

The pictures of Cotant and the rampant demonstrations again called the authorities into action and finally the horse mass grave was discovered. The police do not want to comment in detail on the finds on the premises of the stud, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Hans Jørn Laursen, Viborg Municipality’s Director of Technology and Environment, was more explicit at a press conference on the grisly find: “We suspect that a number of horses have been euthanized and buried after we had problems with thin and sick horses in June, as well as had reported mass graves at the stud farm. The case shows how important it is for us as an animal welfare organization to have an emergency button so that we as a society can ensure that animals in need are helped quickly.”

Emaciated horses and mass graves: stud owners claim to have noticed nothing

Stud owner John Byrialsen explained opposite TV Midtvest, not having noticed any problems and emaciated animals in his stud farm: “When you have as many horses as I have, it is not unusual if one is a little thin.” Byrialsen is no stranger to the equestrian scene. He breeds Danish Warmbloods. His animals have already run at the Olympic Games and World Championships.

Unfortunately, cases of animal cruelty cause a stir again and again, but mostly in factory farming facilities and not in stud farms. A group of activists from Soko Tierschutz recently uncovered terrible conditions in a broiler coop in Emsland. had employees some of the birds impaled alive.