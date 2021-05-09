Tens of thousands of thousands of people, mostly young people and adolescents, celebrated this morning in the streets of many parts of Spain the end of the more than six months of the state of alarm. After midnight, spontaneous concentrations of people, in many cases no masks or social distance and with signs of drunkenness, they followed one another throughout the national geography. However, the most massive episodes took place in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Salamanca or Pontevedra, although there were also multi-audience parties in Seville, Malaga, Oviedo or Segovia.

The situation was particularly complicated in the capital of Spain, where the Municipal Police were unable to prevent the massive bottles despite having carried out more than 450 interventions. The agents, at 11:30 p.m., even before the state of alarm ended, had to vacate the Puerta del Sol where a crowd was gathering waiting for the clock at the Casa de Correos to strike twelve, as if it were New Year’s Eve.

Even so, there was a countdown and sparkling wine uncorking when the clock struck midnight. The police cordon, finally, did not prevent more than half a thousand young people from finishing throwing a big party, including conga, in front of the stupefied agents, who preferred not to act.

But Kilometer Zero was by no means the only place in Madrid turned into a street party. To the cry of “Fucking curfew”, “freedom” or “Ayuso” Hundreds of young people gathered in Malasaña and Chueca, one of the most popular nightclubs in the city, without distance or masks. There were bottle throws at the agents and races before the security forces.

1. Salamanca. 2. Madrid. 3. Oviedo. / EFE

Barcelona was the other great party point in the country, where the riot almost reached the levels of the capital of Spain. Several hundred people, without masks, gathered at the Lluis Companys promenade, under the Arc de Triomphe, after the end of the shortest curfew, which lasted for the last time only between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. .

In Barcelona -where there were also parties, firecrackers, large bottles and riots in El Born, in Plaça dels Àngels or on Barceloneta beach- the Guardia Urbana ended up arresting about 200 people, most of them for occupying the public thoroughfare. without distance or masks. Among those arrested were numerous young foreigners arrived in the capital to expressly celebrate the end of the state of alarm.

In the end, the Guardia Urbana de Barcelona and the Mossos d’Esquadra 6,500 people in 31 points of the city for not complying with the measures against the pandemic.

Main Square



Another city that left images of thousands of people on the street without anti-covid measures was Salamanca. A crowd literally invaded the Plaza Mayor of the capital at the stroke of midnight to celebrate with a macro-bottle the end of the state of alarm and nighttime restrictions. The charro city was not the only one in Castilla y León in which there was a riot. In the community there were more than fifty complaints of parties, attacks, burning of containers and non-compliance with the measures to contain the covid, mainly in Valladolid, Burgos, León and Ávila.

In Pontevedra there were hundreds of people who celebrated the end of the night restrictions singing, dancing and drinkingor through the streets of the city center. With flares, firecrackers and confetti, a crowd dismissed the exceptional legislation in Malaga, where many foreigners were also seen among the people who on many occasions did not keep their distances or wear masks. In Zaragoza, officials filed more than thirty complaints.

The security department of the Basque Government reported parties in various parts of the three territories and interventions by local police and Ertzaintza to avoid bottles, but did not report any notable incidents. In the Basque Country, there were smaller concentrations in the Doña Casilda Park and the Plaza de Unamuno in the Casco Viejo in Bilbao, in the Old Part of San Sebastián, in the Plaza de la Virgen Blanca in Vitoria, and on some beaches such as Arrigunaga in Getxo , Vizcaya.

Protests



In general, as reported by municipalities and local police, there were celebrations and concentrations, of greater or lesser magnitude, in a large part of the country’s populations, including towns in four communities that still maintain a curfew: the Canary Islands, Navarra, the Valencian Community and Balearics.

In Palma, the National Police arrested 16 people for causing altercations in a concentration in the Plaza de España of the Balearic capital where about 200 people gathered to protest the decision of the regional executive to maintain the curfew at 23: 00 hours, after having obtained the endorsement of the Superior of Justice of that community.

In Pamplona, ​​the Municipal Police evicted 50 people from a party in a flat in the Buztintxuri neighborhood.