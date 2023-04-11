An exceptional event at the Spanish version of the culinary talent show Master Chef. During recordings of the program, in which participants prepare dishes and serve them to guests, at least 44 people have suffered food poisoning.

The recordings were made in the largest aquarium in Europe, L’Oceanogràfic, in Valencia. Participants worked in two shifts to prepare dishes for the aquarium’s 120 employees in celebration of its 20th anniversary. The theme was ‘sea life’: different kinds of seafood were cooked.

There was one on the menu fusion of Asian and Mediterranean dishes, with mussels, oysters, sea bass and a Japanese seaweed cheesecake. But something turned out to be very wrong with the menu, because dozens of employees became unwell.

First aid

One of the aquarium employees, Irene, complained on Twitter. She wrote that at least seventy of her colleagues have fallen ill and that she has been through hell. “I was treated in the emergency room with a severe stomach flu. They injected Primperan in my ass, a drug to inhibit the symptoms. I lost five kilos in three days. Thank you Master Cheffor the worst dining experience I’ve ever had in my life.”

L’Oceanogràfic has contacted after several reports from employees Master Chef. The health authorities subsequently launched an investigation.

Shine Iberia, the producer of the popular cooking show, acknowledges that there were problems with the food and apologizes. “This is an absolutely exceptional case in eleven years Master Chef Spainwhere it is an absolute priority to guarantee food quality.”