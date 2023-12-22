Hundreds of employees of a subsidiary of aircraft manufacturer Airbus in France have fallen ill after the company's annual Christmas dinner. Local health authorities reported this. This concerns more than seven hundred employees with complaints such as severe vomiting, diarrhea and headaches.
Latest update:
21:44
