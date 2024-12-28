

Mass fightthis Friday morning on Sociology Street in Seville, in the Nuevo Torneo Business Park, a youth leisure area in the capital.

The brawl occurred at 6:50 a.m. This Friday morning when the 112 service received the first notices, as confirmed to ABC, a person warned that there was a “massive fight” in which about 15 or 20 people were participating, on Sociology Street, near the gas station. low cost of said Nuevo Torneo road, an environment in which several nightlife establishments are located. Given this, members of the National Police and the Public Health Emergency Company (EPES) 061 were mobilized.

At the moment, the number of injured is unknown and the events are being investigated by the National Police.

These events take place just two days after a fightwhich left several people seriously injured on Christmas Day after a ‘rave’ – an illegal outdoor party with electronic music – that took place around the old military base of San Pablo and which led to a fight involving machetes. and an accident.