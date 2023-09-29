Until last week, Nagorno-Karabakh had 120,000 ethnic Armenian inhabitants, but since the attack by Azerbaijan on September 19, more than 73% of its population moved to Armenia fleeing in search of safety and the blockade imposed on the enclave that precipitated a humanitarian crisis. Human Rights Organizations warn that a mass exodus is taking place faster than expected, with the probability that it will be total.

Armenian Prime Minister Nazeli Baghdasarián reported this Friday, September 29, that Some 88,790 people were “forcibly” displaced from Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia, representing more than 73% of the population of that enclave that was attacked by Azerbaijan last week, an operation that ended with the surrender of the Nagorno Karabakh troops and the announcement of the dissolution of the self-proclaimed republic of Artsakh.

Nagorno Karabakh was inhabited by 120,000 ethnic Armenians who, after the Azerbaijani operations carried out on September 19 and 20 to reintegrate the separatist territory into their administrative and legal system, decided to abandon that enclave by rejecting any form of coexistence with the Azeris after two wars for control of Nagorno Karabakh in the last three decades.

Baghdasarian reported that 1,000 requests are processed per hour in humanitarian coordination centersborder points where Karabakhis are leaving the territory, but noted this Friday that the pace of departures has decreased in recent hours.







Armenia, which supported the separatists for decades but ultimately proved unable to protect them from the Azeri siege, sent buses from its capital, Yerevan, to help evacuate people, who it says are leaving the territory because they fear their rights will be compromised. and their security are not guaranteed if they remain in the enclave.

The EU asks to respect the rights of those displaced from Nagorno Karabakh

This situation has led Armenian authorities to accuse Azerbaijan of “ethnic cleansing”, a claim Baku denies.

The European Union (EU) spoke out and asked Azerbaijan this Friday to guarantee the right of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh to return to their homes and live with dignity, without intimidation or discrimination.

“Azerbaijan has the responsibility to ensure the rights and security of Karabakh Armenians, including their right to live in their homes with dignity, without intimidation and discrimination, as well as the right of displaced people to return,” a spokesperson for the Service said. European Commission for External Action (EEAS), in a statement.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan responded to the claims and denunciations by stating that it will respect the rights of ethnic Armenians who decide to stay, but ratifies the forever dissolution of the concept of a “separatist state.”

Refugees load their cars as they leave the Red Cross registration center in Goris on September 25, 2023. AFP – ALAIN JOCARD

Among the institutions that expressed their concern about the situation is UNICEF, which this Friday also spoke out and denounced that 30% of those fleeing Nagorno Karabakh are children, many of them unaccompanied.

“We are providing them with psychosocial support and working to ensure that they can be reunited with their families,” Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF regional director for Europe and Central Asia, stressed at a press conference.

As Dominicis explained, the organization had personnel in Goris, an Armenian city located on the border, in order to offer pediatric support and attend to other needs of these children. Meanwhile, she confirmed that the Armenian Ministry of Education has committed to integrating minors into Armenian schools, so that they do not interrupt their school years.

Azerbaijan detained Armenian officials and soldiers from the enclave

Within the framework of an operation to arrest and try people included in a list of figures that Azerbaijan considers to have committed various crimesthis Friday the arrest of a former commander of the separatist Armed Forces of Nagorno Karabakh was completed at a border checkpoint with Armenia.

It’s about the commander Levon Mnatsakanyanwho led the Army of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh from 2015 to 2018.

Azerbaijani officials said there are “a couple of hundred” names on a list of people to be detained, Russian state news agency TASS reported and was reproduced by Reuters.

Azerbaijan’s state security service said it had arrested another former military commander, Davit Manukyan, who used to be the first deputy commander of the Karabakh Armenian forces. The man was wanted by Azerbaijan for “terrorist crimes.”

On Wednesday, September 27, Ruben Vardanyanformer head of the ethnic Armenian separatist government in Karabakh, was detained while trying to cross into Armenia and was charged with financing terrorism and illegally crossing the border with Azerbaijan last year.

Security forces escort Ruben Vardanyan, former head of government of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, after he was arrested by Azerbaijan’s security service and accused of illegally crossing the border into Azerbaijan and financing terrorism. In an unknown location in Azerbaijan, in this Still image from a video published on September 28, 2023. © Azerbaijan Security Service/ via Reuters

Regarding the arrests, Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, has not provided further details.

Nagorno Karabakh awaits the visit of UN representatives

Following complaints and insistence from Western countries, Baku agreed to host a UN mission in the coming days that, according to the organization, will seek to evaluate the situation in the conflict territory and its impact on the lives of residents, without confirming still a date.

“It is essential that a UN mission can access the territory in the coming days,” said a spokesperson for the European Union, quoted by news agencies.

From the West, they called on Baku to fulfill its promises to protect civilians.

With Reuters and EFE