displacement wave

The wave of displacement is more evident from the residential areas near the center of Khartoum, where the airport buildings, the presidential palace, and the general command are located, and the surroundings are witnessing violent clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

The rates of displacement from peripheral neighborhoods to the regions and other areas far from the clashes have also increased, especially the Jazira region in the center of the country.

Clashes and air strikes continued for the fifth day in a row, despite the announced twenty-four-hour deadline, which began on Tuesday, and was supposed to continue until four o’clock on Wednesday evening GMT, but it did not last for only a few minutes, amid mutual accusations by the two parties to the conflict of the responsibility of each of them for violating it. .

Services interruption

In addition to security concerns, the deteriorating humanitarian conditions are prompting many residents to leave their homes to cities and villages outside Khartoum, or to revive other, less bad areas in the central area of ​​Khartoum, which is witnessing severe crises in electricity, water, bread, foodstuffs, and the basic necessities of life.

Neighborhoods in Khartoum have been living for more than 4 days without electricity, after the bombing caused the disruption of main cables in some areas.

Because of the scarcity of transportation and the difficulty of obtaining fuel, some people had to walk more than 50 kilometers to get away from the most dangerous areas.

pickup trucks

Amina, a resident of a neighborhood near the airport, says that she decided to leave with her children to the Jazira region in the center of the country, after renting a car at three times the usual fare.

She told Sky News Arabia, “I left everything in my house, and I do not know what the fate of what we left will be in light of the current state of lawlessness and destruction affecting most of Khartoum’s neighborhoods.

Journalist Ali Muhammad refers to a state of panic among the population in light of the large spread of frightening rumors, some of which he believes are organized and run from the chambers of parties that have an interest in the war, which raises terror among the population and prompts them to hasten to leave the capital to any safe place.

Ali told Sky News Arabia that upon his arrival at the exit gate from Khartoum, he noticed large numbers of citizens crowding into pickup trucks, passenger buses, and private cars.

“When you see these scenes, you get the impression that Khartoum will get rid of all its residents in the coming hours,” he added.