Mass events on Navy Day cancelled in Krasnodar Krai

In Krasnodar Krai, mass events related to the celebration of the Russian Navy Day have been cancelled. This was reported by the operational headquarters of the Russian region in Telegram-channel.

“Laying flowers at monuments, meetings with veterans, small concerts with performances by local creative groups will take place locally – in the locations where military units are based,” they specified there.

Such measures, as reported by the operational headquarters, were taken due to security considerations. Against this background, events with large numbers of people will not be held.

Navy Day will be held on Sunday, July 28. On this day, a parade will be held in St. Petersburg in the waters of the Neva.

Ukraine regularly tries to attack Krasnodar Krai. Drones are shot down over the region and over the Black and Azov Seas. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the increasing attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Kuban, said that he does not see a danger to the tourist flow to the south of Russia.