Mass Events | A huge number of Jehovah’s Witnesses will flock to Helsinki for Midsummer – the city’s tourism department is excited

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. A convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses is organized in Helsinki during the Midsummer weekend. The event organizer expects 20,000 participants for the event’s main seminar every day. The event can be a million-dollar boost to Helsinki’s economy: usually many Helsinki residents go elsewhere to spend Midsummer. Many participants spend up to a week in the city and use the services.

On the weekend the dawning midsummer is exceptional from the point of view of tourism in Helsinki.

An international convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses will be held at the Pasila exhibition center in Helsinki between Friday and Sunday of midsummer week. The spiritual mass event could be compared to the summer clubs of the Lestadians or the revival party of the Körtti people.

The size category at the event is large – so large that the tourism unit of the city of Helsinki is excited. Usually when many people have left Helsinki to spend Midsummer somewhere else.

The event the organizing party, Jehovah’s Witnesses, estimated that 20,000 participants would attend the three-day seminar every day. When you include the participants of all events on all days, the total number of participants of the event would be approximately 80,000 people.

This is what the convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses looked like at the Tampere Exhibition Center in 2016. The program of the event includes, among other things, Bible-themed discussions.

All Jehovah’s Witnesses in Finland are invited to the event. In addition to them are international guests. Spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses Jukka Palonen knows to tell that around 3,500 international participants from more than 40 countries would be coming.

An indoor seminar-type event may even be historically large in its class. Palonen says that the event is the largest seminar event ever organized indoors in Finland, and the city of Helsinki has at least not refuted the claim.

Helsinki for the city, the Jehovah’s Witnesses event is a million-dollar boost to a good seam. Many people leave the city for Midsummer.

Foreign tourists who are attracted to the event spend more money during their visits than domestic visitors. In addition, program services, restaurants, sightseeing, shopping, and public transportation are used.

“When all of these come together, we will definitely reach the million level. Just what happens at Messukeskus adds up to a large sum in itself,” says Jukka Punamäkispecial tourism planner for the city of Helsinki.

Helsinki Fair Center will have 26,000 chairs. According to Messukeskus’ business director, there have never been so many chairs in its premises.

in Helsinki I also organize other large events, such as festivals and large concerts. The convention of Jehovah’s witnesses is, however, a different type of event and from the point of view of the city, it is pleasant.

It is known that many participants spend up to a week in the city and get to know Finnish sauna culture, for example. If you compare it to Metallica’s gig, for example, not everyone comes from outside the city. Or if they come, they might stay in Helsinki’s hotels for just one night.

“Income to the city will multiply. We can honestly say that this event is very significant for us in terms of tourism,” says Punamäki.

“No it’s probably an exaggeration to say that a third of Helsinki residents are somewhere else during midsummer,” says the researcher Pekka Mustonen From the Helsinki Urban Research Unit.

Mustonen bases his estimate on movement data collected from last year’s midsummer, received from mobile phone operator Telia.

A third of the people of Helsinki is a lot: it means as many people as a large Finnish city, for example Tampere. The amount can be even higher, says Mustonen.

This year, however, the city has communicated to its restaurants that it should exceptionally be open on Midsummer because of the guests of the convention.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses event is a very welcome event from the city’s economic point of view.