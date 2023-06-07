Kyiv (agencies)

The latest attack on a major Russian-controlled dam in southern Ukraine yesterday caused floods that submerged a small city and nearly twenty villages and prompted thousands to flee.

Moscow and Kiev exchanged accusations of creating a hole in the Kakhovka Dam, in a move that Ukraine saw as a Russian attempt to impede its expected counterattack. The people of Kherson, the largest population center in the region, rushed to the heights as the water level rose, which was under control thanks to a dam and a hydroelectric power station on the Dnipro River.

“More than 40,000 people are at risk of being in flooded areas, and the Ukrainian authorities are evacuating more than 17,000 people, while 24 villages have been flooded,” Ukrainian Attorney General Andriy Kostin said on Twitter.

The head of the “Ukrainian Authority Operating Hydroelectric Power Stations,” Igor Serota, announced that the power station linked to the dam was “completely destroyed.”

On the Russian-controlled bank of the river, the mayor of Nova Kakhovka, where the dam is located, said the city had flooded, and 900 people had been evacuated, adding that the water level had risen to 11 metres. He noted that the authorities had sent 53 buses to transport people from Novaya Kakhovka and two nearby areas to safe areas. “We are organizing temporary accommodation centers with hot meals,” he said.

While the party responsible for the accident is still unclear, Russia blamed Ukrainian strikes for the collapse of the dam, while Kiev accused Russian forces of blowing it up. Ukraine called for the UN Security Council to convene and warned of possible “environmental annihilation” following the spill of 150 tons of motor oil into the river.

“There is also a risk of new oil leaks, which will negatively affect the environment,” Daria Zarevna, press advisor to the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram.

And the Ukrainian presidency indicated earlier yesterday that this “additional leakage” may reach “more than 300 tons.”

The Kakhovka Dam was established in the 1950s and has strategic value as it pumps water to the North Crimean Canal, which starts from southern Ukraine and crosses the entire Crimean peninsula. This means that any problem with the dam would lead to water supply problems for Crimea, which has been under Russian control since 2014.