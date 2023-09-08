New York Mayor Eric Adams He assured that he believes that the massive immigration that has arrived in the city in the last year “is going to destroy New York”in his latest dramatic appeal to request greater involvement of the central government to control the migratory flow.

Adams’ words came this Wednesday, but on Thursday they began to be reflected in the media before the tone used by the president.

“Never in my life have I had a problem that I didn’t see an end to. I don’t see an end to this. This thing is going to destroy New York.”said Adams in the most dramatic statements he has made since he declared a state of emergency last year due to the arrival of thousands of immigrants, and recalled that 10,000 immigrants are arriving monthly.

LASSO ONLY EXPORTS MIGRANTS! The mayor of New York warns that the city could be destroyed by the arrival of migrants. “First the Venezuelans arrived, now the Ecuadorians,” he says. The city is receiving more than 10,000 migrants each month. pic.twitter.com/RztA0VQ1ng – Llamingo.Ec (@LlamingoE) September 7, 2023

“People from all over the world are determined to cross the southern part of the border and enter New York City,” he said during a meeting at City Hall and reiterated that if the situation continues for next year the city will face a deficit of 12,000 million dollars that will force the reduction of services provided to the communities of the five boroughs.

Since the flow of immigrants began, which were mostly Venezuelans but now also includes people from West Africa -as the mayor recalled in his opening remarks at the meeting- 110,000 immigrants have arrived, of whom 60,000 are under the care of the city, including more than 20,000 children.

The city has had to juggle to accommodate newcomers those that it has located in hotels, in tents, in soccer fields, old schools or gyms, and evaluates other alternatives given the continuous flow that in the last three weeks has been around 3,000 people each week.

“THEY RETURN THEM”, shout citizens and residents in New York, during a protest against Latino immigrants. In recent days, Venezuelans and Dominicans have staged riots on motorcycles in the heart of Manhattan’s Time Square. pic.twitter.com/bUaJEvYy3w — ChivasYCrónicas (@ChivasYCronicas) August 29, 2023

The city is required, by a four-decade-old court order, to to provide them with shelter, food and other assistance, as well as education for the children, a situation that according to Adams will lead to the fiscal deficitand until now he has not received the financial aid that both he and Governor Kathy Hochul have demanded from the federal government.

Adams also criticized her Democratic counterpart Hochul because he has not issued an order forcing out-of-town state jurisdictions to receive immigrants.

His administration began sending new arrivals to hotels upstate but court orders prevented it from continuing, while the court has said nothing about the claim he made to temporarily stop the obligation to provide shelter to whoever requests it.

