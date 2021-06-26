Way back in 2010, when Bioware had not yet planned the whole trilogy, Legendary Pictures had managed to get the rights to make a film about Mass Effect, the hugely popular sci-fi RPG series.

Unfortunately, as is evident, the adaptation never came to light and the little information disseminated at the time referred to problems and difficulties in writing the screenplay.

What exactly happened? After almost 11 years, the project director of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Mac Walters, decided to share some background on the film never created, partially confirming the rumors of the time.

“It almost felt like we were fighting against IP. What story could we have told in 90 or 120 minutes? Could we have done it justice?“.

In addition to the obvious difficulties in choosing which Mass Effect story to bring to the big screen, Walters also pointed to the change at the top of Legendary Pictures as one of the reasons the project was shelved. Over time, the management preferred to focus on other films, while Mass Effect was slowly sidelined.

Does this mean we’ll never see a Mass Effect movie? Maybe not a movie, but a series would certainly be far more interesting and in line with the narrative structure of Mass Effect, as stated by Walters:

“If you want to tell a story as broad and detailed as in Mass Effect, TV is the way to do it. When we create a new Mass Effect title, we have a basic structure or story to tell, but each level or mission is like an episode of a TV series. It is not written in advance, but it is done when you get there. It’s added to the main story, and sometimes the main story gets adjusted because we did something amazing in that episode. Long-term storytelling is great for game-based series.“.

Walters’ thinking makes sense and there is a lot of evidence out there to support his thesis: games like Sonic is Detective Pikachu, with the simplest and most linear plots, did very well on the big screen, while series with a more articulated story and full of characters, such as The Witcher, they found their luck on Netflix.

In the future, too Resident Evil is The Last of Us they will adopt this format. Could Netflix or another platform get the rights to a series on Mass Effect in the future?

