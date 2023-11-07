That Mass Effect it is one of the sagas with a decidedly passionate fandom, there is no shadow of a doubt. Few series – especially in the world of video games – have managed to conquer one day of the year and claim it as their own: for this reason the November 7 It’s an important day for Mass Effect fans, those players who, alongside Shepard and a bunch of improvised heroes, fought the danger of Raiders.

He seems to know this too BioWare And IT’S ATwho after talking about Mass Effect Next – what for all intents and purposes should be a sort of fourth chapter – have now returned to the fore by launching code words to send true fans, those who know how to grasp every detail, towards a teaser very interesting.

N7 Day: is there a teaser for the new Mass Effect?

The video, which you can see at the bottom, was published in three different fragments, leaving various clues to get to the final page. As you can see, in the clip you can see a character walking with a coat from the N7 and a different helmet than usual, as he grabs his gun and heads towards what appears to be a confrontation.

Among the words that came out during this treasure hunt are: Oculon, the name of the Citadel when it was still in development, and the date 2819 instead recalls the sending of the Andromeda. However, what has been driving fans crazy since the first video released 2 years ago is the fact that we could return to control Shepard, one of the most iconic characters linked to Western RPGs.

Even if there has always been a debate about what is better between having Shepard return as the protagonist in the next game or not, the fandom seems very sure that the character in the teaser is precisely what in jargon is called FemShepprecisely the female version of Shepard (considering that in the trilogy, the character can be created and customized).