In fact, the comments on the announcement tweet are not exactly healthy, so to speak. Of course we’re talking about jokes, so nothing particularly dramatic.

Bioware has announced the arrival of a new item on its official store: a dog collar branded Mass Effect . There’s nothing wrong with that, right? It also seems like a nice object in its own way, to give as a gift to your best friend. It’s a shame that the comments on the announcement have become a riot of sadomasochistic jokes, as highlighted by Bioware itself.

The jokes

For example, user Ed=Ben fears that most collars sold “won’t touch any dog’s neck,” apparently referring to other, less orthodox uses. User cat is of the same opinion: “you know very well that it will not be used for dogs.”

Ace: Son of Cayde summons the rule 34 of the internet, the one according to which if something exists, then the porn version also exists. Then there are those who make references to the characters in the game, taking jokes from the series. In short, there is a bit of everything, including those who complain about discrimination against cats and hamsters and obviously, there are memes galore.

In short, a dog collar has sparked the community, in the hope that the presentation of the future Mass Effect will do the same.