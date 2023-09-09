The next Mass Effect currently in development at Bioware studios it may not have an open world structure like Andromeda, but rather propose a more formula linear and similar to that of the original trilogyat least according to the information in Jez Corden’s possession.
The Windows Central reporter shared this tip during the latest episode of The XboxTwo podcast. He admits that he isn’t completely sure of the information but that it’s an interesting rumor nonetheless.
“I’ve heard that Mass Effect is going away from the open world and going back to its classic format. I don’t know if that’s 100% accurate, but it’s an interesting rumor,” Corden said.
Mass Effect, the development of the next game is still in pre-production
Mass Effect: Andromeda did not obtain the consensus of critics and audiences who instead enjoyed the original trilogy, even if to be honest the criticisms were not limited to the open world setting alone, so the hypothesis of a return to the origins to relaunch the series would seem plausible.
In any case, we will probably have to wait a long time to find out whether the indiscretion launched by Corden is true or not. Last month Bioware revealed that the next Mass Effect is still in pre-production, with development entrusted to a team of veterans led by Mike Gamble.
The information arrived in conjunction with Electronic Arts’ announcement of staff cuts to the studio.
