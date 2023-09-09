The next Mass Effect currently in development at Bioware studios it may not have an open world structure like Andromeda, but rather propose a more formula linear and similar to that of the original trilogyat least according to the information in Jez Corden’s possession.

The Windows Central reporter shared this tip during the latest episode of The XboxTwo podcast. He admits that he isn’t completely sure of the information but that it’s an interesting rumor nonetheless.

“I’ve heard that Mass Effect is going away from the open world and going back to its classic format. I don’t know if that’s 100% accurate, but it’s an interesting rumor,” Corden said.