On the occasion of N7 Day, or November 7th, EA and BioWare have published a teaser which should refer to the future of Mass Effect and then to the new chapter in development: although this is extremely vague, it was enough to start a lot of theories from fans, based on the little clues present.

We have also summarized the most interesting and convincing theories in the video above, which you can therefore see to understand more precisely what we are talking about. The teaser consists of a video overview of a spatial structure that appears to be in effect a Mass Relaywhich is one of the structures that make interstellar travel possible in the Mass Effect saga.

The thing is quite evident from the shape and also from the definition “MR-7”, which identifies precisely the Mass Relay in the Mass Effect universe. The colors of the structure also recall those typical of the Cerberus Corporation, the corporation formed largely by humans, so the idea is that this is trying to recreate technology in question after the conclusion of Mass Effect 3.

The talk here is about spoilers on the the final of Mass Effect 3, so if you don’t want previews, avoid reading. In practice, this would seem to relate to the theory about the “canonical” ending of the trilogy, which according to many would be that of “destruction”. The game offers three scents between destruction, control and synthesis, with the first involving the total destruction of the Mass Relays and this is what the teaser in question refers to, since it would start from the assumption of the lack of Relays and the need for their reconstruction.

A ship appears in the lower right corner of the screen, which according to various users could be there Normandy, but it could also be the Tempest from Mass Effect: Andromeda, hard to be sure. The numbers at the bottom of the image suggest the time frame of the new Mass Effect, which could be the year 2190, four years after the end of the first trilogy.

Other mysterious details also emerge from the name of the file made available by EA for the download of the teaser, or “SA_Intercept_SatheriumSystem_Dock314”, which seems to refer to a new star system.

The most sensational detail, however, emerges from the audio track that accompanies the teaser. This, once cleaned, brought out a dialogue between Liara and Geth, in which the former is somewhat concerned about the mass relay being built at the Satherium system by humans. If this were the case, the story of the new Mass Effect could have to do with a possible friction between the Citadel Council and the humans, but at the moment it’s all speculation.