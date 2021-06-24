‘Mass Effect‘is one of the most beloved and arguably revolutionary sagas of recent years. Although many have not liked its conclusion or ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda‘, there’s no denying the impact this series had.

From being one of the first games to let you choose whether you wanted to play as a man or a woman, to its chances of romance between characters of the same sex, ‘Mass Effect‘ was a turning point in video games. However, something that failed to materialize in its original release is now a reality thanks to the modders already recent ‘Legendary Edition ‘ of the trilogy.

Modders fix romance in Mass Effect

If you are fans of ‘Mass Effect‘they will surely remember Jack, a character from the second installment that went against the stereotypes of femininity. When Bioware created it they had thought to make it pansexual, but in the end they chose not to do it for fear of criticism.

If you don’t remember, with the release of the first ‘Mass Effect‘included a sexual scene that could happen between people of the same sex, which caused a great debate and even the company Fox News he was talking a lot about this ‘scandal’. This was what made Jack She wasn’t pansexual in the sequel and that you could only establish an affair with her if you were the male version of the lead.

However, thanks to the recent arrival of the ‘Legendary Edition ‘, which includes the trilogy of ‘Mass Effect‘with all its DLC, and the modders of the version of Pc, now players have the opportunity to establish a romance with Jack while playing with FemShep, as the female protagonist is known.

Although the choice of romance between FemShep Y Jack is only available to players of Pc and not for the console ones. The fact that this effort has been made to return the pansexuality of this character has made many happy, such as the actress Jennifer Hale, who made the voice of FemShep already Courtenay Taylor.

About this, the actress Courtenay Taylor, who lent his voice to Jack on ‘Mass Effect ‘ said the following in an interview with GameRant: ‘I think that having conversations, discussions and debates about this kind of thing gives us knowledge, inclusion and familiarity, because many people do not know and that is where fear and prejudice come from. So keep talking about it‘

For more video game news we recommend:

Fountain.



