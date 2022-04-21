Game Boy Advance it was a portable console Nintendo with some truly amazing games in its graphics. Obviously he could never have run a AAA game like Mass Effect…or yes? A fan has reimagined the version of the game on this old console but following the style of Advance Wars in the gameplay.

The 64 Bits channel is known on YouTube for making this type of video, where it imagines the “demake” of popular games on different platforms using the gameplay of other titles, which work better in older video games.

It is not a demake in itself and not as playable as Bloodborne on PS1, but it is just an animation to stimulate the imagination and creativity of those who watch. The result, however, is truly spectacular. Below you can take a look at the video.

With the remake of Advance Wars 1 + 2 postponed indefinitely, a Mass Effect that follows the same style of play becomes even more interesting, don’t you think?

