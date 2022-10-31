Through Twitter, Jennifer Hale, who voices Commander Shepard, hinted at news of an upcoming Mass Effect game. The star was asked about a possible announcement during the franchise’s next special event, which takes place on November 7th.

“Stay tuned“, wrote the actress briefly, without revealing any other details on Twitter. The next franchise event should be full of news, as it turns 15 and there could be important announcements.

There is a lot of speculation about the game coming up, but virtually no details have been officially confirmed. Recently, speaking of the state of Dragon Age which is now playable from start to finish, BioWare stated that the next Mass Effect is still in the early stages of production, but the game will be single-player.



For now, there are no further details on the long-awaited game, but we know that its release is still quite far away.

Source: ComicBook