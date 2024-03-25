The new Mass Effect about which very little is still known, is in the hands of many veterans of the original trilogy as confirmed by game director Mike Gamble on X. In short, Bioware would have decided to focus on those who contributed to creating one of its most popular series to fill the key roles of the game.

The veterans

Gamble's post

The news came from a post by illustrator Kala Elizabeth, who said: “The Mass Effect 5 team leaders are mostly veteran developers from the original trilogy, some of whom have been there since the beginning. I believe the game is in good hands and the narrative that everyone is leaving is disrespectful to those who are left. Video games are not made by a developer!”

User @DuskDummy responded to his post, saying: “I want to believe you, but I would really appreciate it if you had a source confirming the presence of trilogy veterans on the Mass Effect 5 team.”

Whereupon the source arrived. Mike Gamble in fact he intervened explaining: “Executive producer, artistic director, creative director and game director are all veterans of the trilogy.”

The new Mass Effect was announced in 2020. Bioware has not yet officially presented it, giving precedence to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, whose development should be almost finished.