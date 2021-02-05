The first official trailer for the Mass Effect remastering was finally released, but now we know that Mass Effect Legendary Edition will trend censorship. This is at least confirmed by Bioware in a recent interview. Members of the development team were discussing their approach to updating games for modern platforms. According to the developers, efforts are being made to smooth out the gaming experience in all three games.

These adjustments include updating animations and unifying the control scheme. The team noted that great care is being taken to respect the artistic integrity of the original trilogy, but they also confirmed that Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be censored. In particular, censorship refers to some camera angles where you could see Miranda Lawson’s butt. This would be what would be corrected.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will have a universal character creator

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will trend censorship according to Bioware

Mass Effect was always an adult rated series. In addition to adult language and a healthy level of violence, the original releases of the games were hailed for pushing the boundaries of games at the time with inter-species and gay relationships, plus some pretty explicit sex scenes. And indeed Miranda Lawson was a character at least partially defined by her sex appeal, having been genetically modified to be the perfect woman.

Certainly the update of the game brings about rethinking some parts of the original vision of the game. So while Mass Effect Legendary Edition will trend censorshipThese will not imply change of character designs, but will have the intention of rethinking the need for certain positions that could currently be sexist.