After BioWare revealed everything we can expect from the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, noting that the title will be a 4K ultra-HD remaster of all three games with plenty of quality-of-life improvements to sweeten the deal. All in all, it appears to be more than just cash in the series name, offering a revised version of the trilogy that will soon become the definitive way to play it.

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition will include everything from improvements in the controls, to an adjustment in the fighting. There will also be new benefits for players in this collection, one of the biggest additions being the universal character creator of the collection. It seems that Players will be able to use a unified character creator in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, focusing on the one implemented in Mass Effect 3, but allowing a female character in all three games.

The improvements of Mass Effect Legendary Edition customization system there are several. The first thing is that the default female commander Shepard for Mass Effect 1 and 2 will also be available in Mass Effect 3, which is a huge relief for those who were frustrated with BioWare would have removed it from it. You can also fully customize the appearance of Commander Shepard, with new customization options.

Players will have access to a wider range of makeups, skin tones, and hairstyles, and BioWare will apparently focus on adding more hairstyles for black characters in particular. Overall, it looks like the character creator will be more consistent between games, while adding more options to allow players to create their perfect rendition of Commander Shepard.