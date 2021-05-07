There is an exact week left for the launch of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and we have had many news about the remastering of the BioWare saga in the last hours, such as having known how much will it occupy the video game on our Xbox. It has now been known that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will allow you to play with the classic controls of the Mako. Improved handling of the Mako space exploration vehicle has always been one of the most criticized aspects of the Mass Effect trilogy, and BioWare has done its best to remedy it. However, they will still give the option of returning to the traditional configuration for those who prefer to suffer.
“For those people who like pain, we have kept the option to leave it closer to the original controls too, if you will. You will never get consensus, as there are people who like it and people who hate it. We often emphasize it in marketing, but it’s a touch lighter than I think some people might think. And the optional control scheme is optional, so you can come and go whenever you want”Said the game’s director, Mac Walters, and the environment director, Kevin Meek, in a interview with the PC Gamer portal.
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition presents its soundtrack with an unreleased track
The Mako has not been the only thing retouched in this Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, as BioWare has also worked hard on the graphics, the fighting and even some scenarios whose design was dated, especially relative to the first Mass Effect. Remember that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will arrive on Xbox One (with improvements in Xbox Series X, which will be able to reach 120 fps) next may 14, so there is nothing left to revisit the unforgettable saga of Commander Shepard.
