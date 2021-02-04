Mass Effect Legendary Edition will not hit the market until May 14 this year, but EA and BioWare have not wanted to wait to list their minimum and recommended requirements. The truth is that I must admit that I was surprised after seeing them, and not precisely for the better. Let’s see why.

As many of our readers will know, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a compilation that includes Mass Effect 1, 2 and 3, brings graphical improvements typical of a remastering and comes with the DLCs released so far for these deliveries (with the exception of Pinnacle Station because, supposedly, its source code disappeared). However, BioWare has confirmed that the multiplayer mode of Mass Effect 3 will not be present in this collection.

We are talking, therefore, of an update of these games in the form of remastering, and not of a series of “remakes” of the original franchise, which means that your minimum and recommended requirements should not be increased in the way that they have. That said, I have two theories, either the Mass Effect Legendary Edition requirements are inflated, or we could be optimizing issues. Let’s hope it’s the latter. Without further ado, let’s see the requirements:

Mass Effect Legendary Edition minimum requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system (Windows 10 is the only one listed as supported).

Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX 8350 processor (requires four cores).

8 GB of RAM.

GTX 760 or AMD Radeon 7970 graphics card.

You need a minimum of 2 GB of graphics memory.

DirectX 11.

120 GB of free space to install the three games and their DLCs.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Recommended Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system (Windows 10 is the only one listed as supported).

Intel Core i7 7700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor.

16 GB of RAM.

GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics card.

You need a minimum of 4 GB of graphics memory.

DirectX 11.

120 GB of free space to install the three games and their DLCs.

We have a huge error in the equivalence at the processor level, since the Core i7 7700 has four cores and eight threads, and the Ryzen 7 3700X has eight cores and sixteen threads. The correct equivalency to the first would be a Ryzen 3 3300X.

When it comes to graphics cards, there is no serious bug, but the RX Vega 56 it’s a little more powerful than the GTX 1070.

What graphical improvements can we expect from Mass Effect Legendary Edition?

The attached video gives us a pretty good idea of ​​what to expect. In some scenes we see important changes that focus, above all, on the quality of textures, shadows and lighting. Greater sharpness is also appreciated, thanks to the increased resolution.

There is no doubt that there is an important graphic jump, and this is clearly seen in many details, but as we have said, we talk about remastering and not remake, which means that the basis of the three included games has not changed, and that is also evident in all the scenes of the video.

If you have already played the originals, you will not have a compelling reason to buy Mass Effect Legendary Edition, especially considering the large number of mods available that allow you to improve, at no cost, the graphic quality of those first three installments. In case you haven’t played the franchise yet, this edition may be an interesting option, especially if it comes at a reasonable price.