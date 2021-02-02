Many have been the rumors that have surrounded the desired remastering of the mass effect trilogy lately, but the wait has come to an end. And it has now been Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Release Date Revealed. As confirmed by Electronic Arts, the improved version of BioWare video games will arrive next may 14. It will do so with Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC versions. Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 are excluded from the equation, although the game will be backward compatible and, therefore, playable from our next generation console.

Electronic Arts has also detailed that the first of the installments of the Mass Effect saga has had a deep face lift to adapt it to current times. However, the three titles in the Shepard franchise will continue to use the Unreal Engine 3 instead of 4. The Xbox One X version (and therefore also the Xbox Series X) will feature 4K resolution, while the entire trilogy will move to 60 frames per second in all versions. As discussed long ago, this pack will include all the DLCs and additional content from the original games, making it the most complete Mass Effect experience to date.

The best moments from Mass Effect that we can’t wait to relive in its remastering

So, remember that it will be on May 14, 2021 when Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is available on Xbox One and other platforms, thus allowing us to relive one of the best sagas in the history of the medium. Now we just have to wait for the release date to get closer to be able to see this remastering in greater depth and thus be able to assess how much it has improved visually and if it is enough. In the meantime, remember that users of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have access to the entire saga (including Mass Effect Andromeda) thanks to the catalog of EA Play, included in the Microsoft service.