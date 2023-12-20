The success of Mass Effect Legendary Edition was the reason why Mac Walters he decided to leave BioWare after nineteen years: the author revealed this during an interview, explaining the meaning of his words.

Capable of achieving sales much higher than expectations, Mass Effect Legendary Edition has essentially established itself as the swan song for the series in the eyes of Walters, who thought he no longer wanted to make new episodes after the collection: “Why tempt fate?”, he said.

The author asked if it was possible working on a new intellectual property with a small teamjust as he had done at the time of the original Mass Effect, but he quickly realized that it wasn't going to happen and therefore decided to end it there.