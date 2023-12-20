The success of Mass Effect Legendary Edition was the reason why Mac Walters he decided to leave BioWare after nineteen years: the author revealed this during an interview, explaining the meaning of his words.
Capable of achieving sales much higher than expectations, Mass Effect Legendary Edition has essentially established itself as the swan song for the series in the eyes of Walters, who thought he no longer wanted to make new episodes after the collection: “Why tempt fate?”, he said.
The author asked if it was possible working on a new intellectual property with a small teamjust as he had done at the time of the original Mass Effect, but he quickly realized that it wasn't going to happen and therefore decided to end it there.
A new adventure
As we know, Mac Walters founded a new studio, Worlds Untold, to try to recreate that enthusiasm. “That small team fostered chemistry and the ability to work with different people outside of BioWare, thanks to the addition of a development partner,” he recalled.
“This is the future, this is what the triple-A production market needs to become when you consider how complex and challenging it is,” Walters continued. “And so a lot of it reminded me of… you know, call it the good old days, or whatever you want.”
