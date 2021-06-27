Mass Effect Legendary Edition managed to rekindle the love for the original trilogy of Bioware in the hearts of the fans, who, in all honesty, adored the adventures of the Commander Shepard.

This, however, was not the only positive effect of the remastered trilogy: it seems that the players, still thirsty for space adventures, have taken over Mass Effect Andromeda, the much-mistreated fourth installment of the series, set in a new galaxy and, surprise surprise … it seems that everyone is positively re-evaluating it.

Mass Effect Andromeda, released in 2017, was received very lukewarmly by the press and even more harshly by the public: bugs, glitches, absurd facial animations and hilarious dialogues, they transformed what was to be a guaranteed blockbuster, into a living joke.

Even putting these problems aside, the game plot, the missions and the characters have not been able to capture the die-hard fans, who have abandoned Andromeda in no time.

The result? The game was a flop and Bioware has directed its energies on other projects, also canceling all possible DLC in development.

Today, with the launch of the Legendary Edition behind them, players took the opportunity to give the title a second chance, discovering that, after all, maybe it wasn’t that bad how everyone painted it. Here are a few of the new Reddit reviews:

“I finished Andromeda after playing the trilogy and, even though the trilogy is better, the first few hours of Andromeda hadn’t captured me, however the more I played the more I enjoyed and in the end I couldn’t wait to find out what would happen.“.

“It’s not perfect, but I loved the exploration. Some of the Andromeda planets were absolutely beautiful. The story was also quite interesting, only the writing wasn’t the best.“.

“I tend to describe Andromeda as ‘aggressively mediocre’. It’s fun, with no major gaps and no great stuff. I don’t regret the time spent, but I don’t even want to pick it up again.“.

While they are not all very positive reviews, they are far better than the opinions that followed the launch of Mass Effect Andromeda.

Although its flop status is now cemented in history, perhaps the relaunch of the remastered trilogy can give a second, well-deserved chance to this failed experiment.

What do you think about it? Do you think Andromeda deserved better, or has your opinion on the Bioware title remained unchanged over the years? Do you also believe that the fate of Mass Effect Andromeda was sealed, at the precise moment in which the meme began to circulate on the net “My face is tired“?

Whether you are busy with the Legendary Edition or with Andromeda, we remind you that Mass Effect will return in the future with a new chapter that will continue the story of the original trilogy.

Source: Eurogamer