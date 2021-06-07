There’s a new update for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – and you’ll want to have it downloaded smartish if you’re looking to save your eardrums.

Yes, those deafening mass relay jumps are now quieter – something many fans had called on BioWare to fix for years.

Mass Effect’s intergalactic jump points have always been noisy, though the otherwise excellent Legendary Edition has surprised some newer players (or those yet to experience hearing loss) when they find out how loud mass relays are.

(Also, you’re not supposed to be able to hear noise in a vacuum … but then again I’m no expert on the intricacies of mass relay technology.)

Other changes here allow for English spoken dialogue and subtitle language to be picked separately, a reduction in imported currency when starting Mass Effect 2 to match the original game, and some missing characters from Mass Effect 3’s Citadel expansion.

Bwarrrrrrrrzooooooooom.

Here’s the patch list in full:

general

English spoken dialogue can now be selected separately from subtitle language

Resolved issues with unlocking some achievements / trophies, such as the Paramours or kill count trackers

Corrected pre-rendered cutscenes that were darker than intended after the previous update

Wireless headsets / devices no longer cause issues with the Xbox launcher

Improved PC performance across various hardware configurations, including on Virmire

Fixed an issue on PC where non-standard characters in the operating system’s username would prevent the game from launching

Removed the dependency on the AVX instruction set in the launcher

Other minor calibrations and fixes, including some instances of crashing

Mass effect

Fixed an issue that prevented players from reaching the max level

Fixed an issue where tier VII Specter – Master Gear was inaccessible

Various collision improvements

Fixed an issue that would prevent the ability to interact with objects

Lowered audio volume on Mass Relay load screens

Improved eye animations for male characters in some scenes

Mass effect 2

Toned down the intensity of fog on Illium

Fixed an issue where a character’s eyes at the end of the Overlord DLC were unintentionally red

Reduced the max credits that can be carried from Mass Effect to Mass Effect 2 down to 100k for more balanced early-game progression

Credit carryover maximum now matches carryover from the original release

Posthumous banking fees are a lot! It’s a great way to dodge taxes.

Mass effect 3

Resolved an issue where English dialogue no longer played during the Citadel DLC for German and Italian localisations

Fixed an issue where some key characters weren’t appearing as intended during the Citadel DLC

In other recent Mass Effect news, a former BioWare developer has shared the intricate map to a little-known Mars rover Easter egg. One to try when you have the new patch installed.