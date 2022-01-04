Welcome on the first appointment of 2022 with the new Xbox Game Pass! Microsoft has announced the next titles that will be added to the subscription service library during the first half of January. The first three titles have already arrived: Gorogoa, Olija and The Pedestrian, but there are still many others waiting for you!

Just as someone had anticipated, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, remastered reissue of Mass Effect 1, 2 and 3, arrives on Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate thanks to EA Play. Relive the entire story of the original BioWare masterpiece trilogy with over 40 DLCs and the potential for hours of endless gameplay.

Also in the wake of sci-fi comes Outer Wilds, which calls the players to explore a magnificent solar system full of mysteries to unravel, resources to collect and dangers to avoid. If, on the other hand, you are the type of people who want to face dangers head on, arms in hand, perhaps with a handful of friends at your side, you can opt for The Anacrusis: the spaceship in this case will take you directly to where they are. hordes of aliens to fight.

However, exploration does not only go towards infinity and beyond: Spelunky 2 will give you a taste of what remains to be discovered in the depths of the Earth, in intricate cave systems full of traps and enemies ready to stop you.

But that’s not all! Below you will find the list of all the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass, at this link you can instead extend your subscription:

Gorogoa – January 4 (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

– January 4 (Cloud, Xbox and PC) Olija – January 4 (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

– January 4 (Cloud, Xbox and PC) The Pedestrian – January 4 (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

– January 4 (Cloud, Xbox and PC) Embr – January 6 (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

– January 6 (Cloud, Xbox and PC) Mass Effect Legendary Edition (EA Play) – January 6 (Xbox and PC)

– January 6 (Xbox and PC) Outer Wilds – January 6 (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

– January 6 (Cloud, Xbox and PC) Spelunky 2 – January 13 (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

– January 13 (Cloud, Xbox and PC) The Anacrusis – January 13 (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

January 15 will instead be a day of losses, with Desperados III, Ghost of a Tale, Kingdom Hearts III, Mount & Blade: Warband, Pandemic and YIIK: A Postmodern RPG leaving the library.