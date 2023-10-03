The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a copy of Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The discount is 60%, or €30. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price it’s €49.99. The current price is the lowest ever appeared on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes the first three Mass Effects (so Andromeda is not included). The games have been recreated with optimized 4K graphics and have been optimized with some improvements to modernize the games, especially the first chapter. There is also all the additional content that the original games had sold separately. There are no online modes.