A couple of days ago we reported that NieR Replicant is already gold, which is fantastic news for fans of the franchise created by Yoko Taro and produced by Yosuke Saito. However, Taro’s work is not the only one that has wanted to join the list of games whose development is officially completed.
As we have been able to read through the official Twitter account of Mac Walters, title director, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is now gold. This means, as we mentioned before, that the title has already completed its development, so now we only have to wait for the small errors that remain before its launch on May 14th.
Mass Effect Legendary Edition is now gold
Walters wanted to celebrate the news with a bit of humor, because in his publication he shared a gif in which we see the cast of Mass Effect characters dancing, in this case as a celebration that the development of Mass Effect Legendary Edition has concluded.
Mass Effect Legendary Edition has gone GOLD! It has been a great journey, it is time to celebrate briefly. Maybe even dance a little … if that’s your thing. # MassEffect # Legendary
After this announcement, fans of the Mass Effect franchise can only wait to have this Legenedary Edition in their hands, and thus have the possibility of reviving the franchise starring Commander Shepard, with a major facelift in what regarding the first title of the franchise.
