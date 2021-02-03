Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be released on May 14 for personal computers (PC-Steam and Origin) and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. It will also be backward compatible with the next generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is the remastered version of the first trilogy of the action role-playing video game saga third person set in a science fiction universe. A trilogy that is highly valued in general by critics and the public (compared to the disastrous fourth Andromeda installment of which the developer has turned the page at full speed), but which is obviously affected by the passage of time in sections such as visuals and some other details.

Bioware promises to include all content that had been published, all three Mass Effect games, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3, along with their 40 pieces of downloadable content, story expansions, all weapon and armor packs and even the bonuses from the “Legendary” version.

We are talking about the single player mode because a notable exclusion will be the multiplayer section that will not be included. It would have been too much for a remastering expected and that arrives delayed by the complexity of acting on three different games: “Remastering one game, let alone three, is a huge undertaking, including over 100 hours of gameplay, but we wanted to do this for our fans as well as a new generation of players looking to jump into the iconic history of Shepard ».

All three titles will be playable in 4K resolutions Ultra HD with support for high dynamic range HDR. Bioware claims to have remastered everything from character modeling to textures to shaders, lighting, depth of field, and even pre-rendered cinematics throughout the trilogy.

The original title, “Game of the Year” from 2007, deserves a separate mention and will be the one that offers the most novelties since, according to the developer, it required a complete revision of the user interface, combat and exploration. We will see comprehensive world-building improvements with added detail and depth at locations like Eden Prime, Ilos, and Feros.

The user interface, squad controls or Mako vehicle handling They have also been improved and Shepard’s default female appearance from Mass Effect 3 has been added as an option for the first two games. There will only be one home interface from which all three games can be launched.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition, price and availability

The remastered trilogy you can book now and it will be available on May 14 for PCs (Steam and Origin) and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. It will also be backward compatible with the next generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles.

Bioware has in development a completely new Mass Effect, although we do not know specific title and release date. We hope you can bring back the spirit and playability of the first three installments. Of Mass Effect: Andromeda better not to speak although it was improved based on patches.