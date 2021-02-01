It’s been two and a half months since BioWare made official what was an open secret: the return of Mass Effect in the form of a remastering. Since then, however, we have not had any news about one of the most anticipated launches of this 2021. But things could change soon. And is that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition could reveal new details tomorrow, as some rumors are echoing. These speculations come from a recent tweet from the Game Informer journalist Liana ruppert, recognized fan of BioWare games and who wrote the following on his Twitter account a few hours ago.

“You’ll want to keep an eye out for Game Informer on Tuesday. We have exclusive content to reveal and a whole month of celebratory bonus content that I think you’ll love. You are not going to want to miss it, ”said Ruppert. Although she has not given any specific clues, the fact that she is a fan of Mass Effect should be added that the leaks They have pointed out that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition would be launched in March, so it would make sense for Game Informer to dedicate its entire month of February to covering the news of one of the most beloved sagas of the decade.

Of course, there could be many other options, but rumors persistently point in this direction. Be that as it may, we will not have to wait too long to find out, because it will be tomorrow, February 2nd, when we know what Ruppert was referring to in his tweet. Meanwhile, BioWare continues to offer details dropper on the next installment of the franchise Dragon age, which recently showed a trailer at the The Game Awards gala last December. Although the North American company is progressing little by little in its future projects, it seems that we are close to discovering more about at least one of them.