After many months of waiting and silence, a few days ago Mass Effect: Legendary Edition finally revealed its release date, which will be next May. In the last hours we have known its collector’s edition, some of the novelties that it will introduce and also a comparative between this remastering and the original games. However, fans of the franchise on PC want to know more about what will happen to all the existing mods. In this regard, Mac Walters, director of the project, has referred, revealing that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition could allow the use of mods from the original trilogy.

We’ve been in touch with a few in the modding community to learn how best to a) update everyone on changes that will impact existing mods, and b) set the modding community up for success going forward. It’s ongoing, and we’ll discuss in more detail by launch. – Mac Walters (@macwalterslives) February 4, 2021

And is that a user of the social network Twitter, annoyed by the alleged lack of mods in the Legendary Edition of Mass Effect, said the following: “And this is the reason why I have not reserved it. There is no way I will pay a penny if I am not going to be able to use my 345 favorite Mass Effect mods. ” Walters, who was in that conversation, replied as follows: “We have been in contact with people from the modder community to learn the best way to a) update everyone on how the changes will affect to existing mods, and b) preparing the modder community to continue their success. It’s underway and we’ll talk more about it in more detail near launch. “

Although there is still no certainty that the existing mods of the original Mass Effect trilogy on PC will remain unchanged, Mac Walters’ words make it clear that BioWare is working on this issue, which worries many of the followers of the series in their version of compatible. What does not seem to enter into the plans of the Canadian company is that the mods are made extensible to console versions, despite the fact that there have already been precedents in this regard. Remember that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will arrive on may 14 to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms.