In November last year, Casey hudson, series director and general manager of BioWare, confirmed the existence of Mass Effect Legendary Edition. It is a compilation of the original trilogy, adapted to the past and current generation of consoles.

Back then it was only known that it would come out sometime in the spring of 2021. However, this Tuesday Electronic arts shared his first trailer and more precise details.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition to be ready in May

In addition to the video, which you can see in this same note, his departure date was revealed. As regards adaptations for Playstation 4, Xbox One Y Pc, will be available on May 14 this year.

Speaking of the Playstation 5, as well as that of Xbox Series X | S, it’s supposed to come out later. It’s a bit strange that it wasn’t announced all at once, but maybe the team in charge wants to add a few improvements to this build.

What can be expected of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition? From what was released months ago, it has textures, models, special effects, shaders and more completely updated and renovated.

It’s a complete ‘face lift’ for the games included in this collection. Various technical features have also been improved to provide the best possible experience for players. It is a job that is still going on right now.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will take longer

However, one thing that was made clear in the November announcement is that this is not a reimagining of the original games.

It only seeks to modernize them, but not to add extra content, or narrate the events in a different way.

So those who expect something at the level of Resident Evil 2 Remake and other similar developments Capcom, you better get off your bum at once. It was never the team’s intention to do something like this.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is displayed at a higher resolution, with a frame rate stable and superior. Likewise, its loading times will be much shorter.

Of course, it will also include all the DLC released for the original games, and even support for 4k Ultra HD. It could well be said that it will be the most advanced version of these titles to date, a great way to enjoy the fun they offer. A very attractive collection.

