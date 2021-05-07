There is just one week left for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Reach stores around the world and allow us to relive the unforgettable saga of Commander Shepard. That is why all kinds of details have begun to be revealed, such as the soundtrack of the game or how much will it occupy on the hard drive of our Xbox. Now, however, it has been Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Achievements List Leaked. We leave it in full below, where you can see that you can get them all without having to play each title several times. Although, yes, you must do it on maximum difficulty. Medal of Honor (125G) – ME1: Complete the game on any difficulty.

Completionist (75G) – ME1: Complete most of the game

Distinguished Service Medal (25G) – ME1: Complete Eden Prime

Medal of Heroism (25G) – ME1: Complete Feros

Honorarium of Corporate Service (25G) – ME: Complete Noveria

Council Legion of Merit (25G) – ME1: Complete Virmire

Meritorious Service Medal (25G) – ME: Complete Ilos

Specter Inductee (15G) – ME1: Become Specter

Search and Rescue (25G) – ME1: Locate Doctor T’Soni in the Artemis Tau system

Charismatic (15G) – ME1: Use Charm or Intimidation to solve an impossible situation

Principled (75G) – ME1: Accumulate 75% of the total possible points of Virtue or Rebellion

Soldier Ally (10G) – ME1: Complete 5 missions with the soldier member of the Alliance squad

Sentinel Ally (10G) – ME1: Complete 5 missions with the Sentinel member of the Alliance squad

Krogran Ally (10G) – ME1: Complete 5 missions with the krogan squad member

Turian Ally (10G) – ME1: Complete 5 missions with the Turian squad member

Quarian Ally (10G) – ME1: Complete 5 missions with the quarian squad member

Asari Ally (10G) – ME1: Complete 5 missions with the asari squad member

Archivist (20G) – ME1: Find all major code entries for Aliens: Council Races, Extinct Races, and Non-Council Races

Medal of Exploration I (20G) – ME1: Land in an unexplored world

Medal of Exploration II (20G) – ME1: Land on 4 unexplored worlds

Medal of Exploration III (20G) – ME1: Land in 8 unexplored worlds

Lift Mastery (10G) – ME1: Use the Biotic Lift 25 times

Barrier Mastery (10G) – ME1: Use the Biotic Barrier 25 times

Throw Mastery (10G) – ME1: Use the Launch Biotic 25 times

Warp Mastery (10G) – ME1: Use the Warp Biotic 25 times

Singularity Mastery (10G) – ME1: Use the Singularity biotic 25 times

Stasis Mastery (10G) – ME1: Use the Biotic Ecstasy 25 times

AI Hacking Specialist (10G) – ME1: Use AI Hacking 25 times

Damping Specialist (10G) – ME1: Use Damping Field 25 times

Electronics Specialist (10G) – ME1: Use Shield Overload 25 times

Sabotage Specialist (10G) – ME1: Use Sabotage 25 times

First Aid Specialist (10G) – ME1: Use medi-gel 50 times

Neural Shock Specialist (10G) – ME1: Use Neural Shock 25 times

Colonial Savior (75G) – ME1: Complete the Bring Down the Sky mission

Mission Accomplished (125G) – ME2: Save humanity across the galaxy from certain annihilation

Missing in Action (5G) – ME2: Save your crew from an overwhelming attack

Very Elusive (10G) – ME2: Return to Active Duty

Colony Defense (15G) – ME2: Defend the human colony from attack

Ghost Ship (15G) – ME2: Complete the investigation of an abandoned alien vessel

Suicide Mission (15G) – ME2: Use the Omega 4 Relay

Against All Odds (50G) – ME2: Survive the suicide mission

No One Left Behind (75G) – ME2: Keep a team alive through the suicide mission

Friend of Foe (10G) – Obtain geth technology

The Archangel (10G) – ME2: Successfully recruit the Archangel

The Assassin (10G) – ME2: Successfully recruit the Assassin

The Convict (10G) – ME2: Successfully recruit the Biotic Convict

The Justicar (10G) – ME2: Successfully recruit the Justicar

The Krogan (10G) – ME2: Successfully recruit the krogan

The Professor (10G) – ME2: Successfully recruit the Professor

The Quarian (10G) – ME2: Successfully recruit the Quarian

A House Divided (10G) – ME2: Hack a Geth Collective

Battlemaster (10G) – ME2: Earn the Krogan’s Loyalty

Cats in the Cradle (10G) – ME2: Earn the Assassin’s loyalty

Catharsis (10G) – ME2: Earn the loyalty of the Biotic Convict

Doppelganger (10G) – ME2: Help the Justice to solve his mission

Fade Away (10G) – ME2: Earn the Archangel’s Loyalty

Ghost of the Father (10G) – ME2: Earn the loyalty of the Cerberus Operative

The Cure (10G) – ME2: Earn the Professor’s loyalty

The Prodigal (10G) – ME2: Earn the loyalty of the Cerberus Officer)

Treason (10G) – ME2: Earn the loyalty of the quarian

Big Game Hunter (10G) – ME2: Defeat the Maw Thresher

Head Hunterr (10G) – ME2: Get 30 headshot kills with any weapon on humanoid targets

Incinerator Specialist (10G) – ME2: Incinerate the armor of 25 enemies

Merciless (10G) – ME2: Make 20 enemies scream while falling or engulfed in flames

Overload Specialist (10G) – ME2: Break the shields of 25 enemies

Tactician (10G) – ME2: Hit 20 different targets with multiple biotic powers to combine effects

Warp Specialist (10G) – ME2: Deform the barriers of 25 enemies

Agent (25G) – ME2: Complete 5 missions discovered scanning unexplored worlds

Galactic Explorer (75G) – ME2: Visit 100% of the planets in an unexplored cluster

Operative (25G) – ME2: Complete an discovered mission by scanning an unexplored world

Scientist (15G) – ME2: Complete any Research Project in the Normandy Laboratory

Weapon Specialist (15G) – ME2: Fully upgrade a weapon

Scholar (10G) – ME2: Unlock 15 new installments of the Mass Effect 2 code

Power Full (5G) – ME2: Evolve any power

Revenge! (15G) – ME2: Earn the loyalty of the mercenary

Broke, Blind and Bedlam (15G) – ME2: Earn the loyalty of the thief

Digital Exorcist (50G) – ME2: Successfully finish off Rogue VI in Project Overlord

Heart of Darkness (50G) – ME2: Face the Shadow Broker

Driven (5G) – ME3: Return to Active Duty

Bringer of War (10G) – ME3: Chase a Killer

Mobilizer (15G) – ME3: Bring a veteran officer aboard

World Shaker (15G) – ME3: Destroy a fallen Atlas from orbit

Pathfinder (15G) – ME3: Explore a lost city

Tunnel Rat (15G) – ME3: Survive the swarm

Party Crasher (15G) – ME3: Sabotage a battleship

Hard Target (15G) – ME3: Get an orbital hit

Saboteur (10G) – ME3: Deactivate a group of fighting squads

Arbiter (25G) – ME3: Win a political stalemate

Last Witness (25G) – ME3: Mine Ancient Technology

Executioner (25G) – ME3: Defeat an old adversary

Well Connected (15G) – ME3: Send a warning across the galaxy

Fact Finder (15G) – ME3: Discover the monstrous origin of an enemy

Liberator (15G) – ME3: Stop the kidnapping of Cerberus

Problem Solver (15G) – ME3: Evacuate a scientific facility

Patriot (25G) – ME3: Make the final assault

Legend (50G) – ME3: Mission Accomplished

Shopaholic (10G) – ME3: Visit a shop in the Citadel

Master and Commander (50G) – ME3: Deliver most of the resources of the Galaxy at War for the final conflict

Lost and Found (25G) – ME3: Get 10 tests to recover people or resources in Reaper territory

A Personal Touch (10G) – ME3: Muff a weapon

Combined Arms (25G) – ME3: Execute any combination of 50 biotic combos or tech bursts

Focused (23G) – ME3: Evolve any of your powers to rank 6

Untouchable (10G) – ME3: Escape from a Reaper on the galaxy map

Shield Breaker (15G) – ME3: Overload the shields of 100 enemies

Sky High (15G) – ME3: Raise 100 enemies off the ground with powers

Pyromaniac (15G) – ME3: Set 100 enemies on fire with powers

Eye of the Hurricane (10G) – ME3: Kill a brute while charging at you

Mail Slot (10G) – ME3: Kill 10 Guardians with a headshot from the front while their shields are up

Hijacker (10G) – ME3: Hijack a Mechanical Atlas

Giant Killer (10G) – ME3: Defeat a Harvester

Always Prepared (5G) – ME3: Get two non-customizable armor suits

Gunsmith (25G) – ME3: Upgrade any weapon to level 10

Under Pressure (50G) – ME3: Discover an ancient secret

Savior (25G) – ME3: Liberate Omega from the Occupation of Cerberus

Last Resort (50G) – ME3: Stop a runaway scheme before it’s too late

The One and Only (50G) – ME3: Defeat a group of Wraith level opponents on Normal, Hard, or Insane

Insanity I (50G) – Complete Mass Effect 1, 2 or 3 on Insanity without changing the difficulty

Insanity II (75G) – Complete two games in Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Insanity without changing the difficulty

Insanity III (100G) – Complete all three games in Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Insanity without changing the difficulty

Paramour I (10G) – Establish a romantic relationship in Mass Effect 1, 2 or 3

Paramour II (20G) – Stable or rekindle a romantic relationship in two Mass Effect Legendary Edition games

Paramour III (50G) – Establish or rekindle a romantic relationship in all three Mass Effect Legendary Edition games

Long Service Medal (125G) – Finish Mass Effect 1, 2 and 3 with the same character

Recruit (10G) – Kill 250 enemies in Mass Effect 1, 2 or 3

Soldier (15G) – Kill 1000 enemies in Mass Effect 1, 2 or 3

Veteran (25G) – Kill 2000 enemies in Mass Effect 1, 2 or 3

Bruiser (10G) – Kill 100 enemies with melee attacks in Mass Effect 1, 2 or 3 Last updated on 2020-12-15. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information. This is a total of 127 achievements that will report a total of 2,915 G. Some have been surprised that the round 3,000 figure has not been reached, but it is likely due to the absence of online achievements. What we do have are some achievements related to the completion of Mass Effect 2 and 3 DLCs included in this collection. Remember that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition arrives on May 14 to Xbox One and other platforms.

//disable responsiveness //move slider next arrow for videos if (jQuery("#masterslider").length > 0){ slider.api.addEventListener(MSSliderEvent.VIDEO_PLAY , function(){ jQuery('.ms-nav-next').addClass('video-playing'); }); slider.api.addEventListener(MSSliderEvent.VIDEO_CLOSE , function(){ jQuery('.ms-nav-next').removeClass('video-playing'); }); } //hide various jQuery elements until they are loaded jQuery('#sticky-menus').show(); jQuery('.it-widget-tabs').show(); jQuery('.bar-label').show(); //jquery nav menus jQuery("#sticky-menu") .mmenu({ position: "left", zposition: "back", counters: true, dragOpen: true, header: { add: true, update: true, title: "Navigation" }, searchfield: true }, { selectedClass: "current-menu-item" }) .on( "opening.mm", function() { jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "110px"); jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").hide(); jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").css({ opacity: 0 }); } ) .on( "closed.mm", function() { jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "142px"); jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").show(); jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").css({ opacity: 1 }); } ); jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/filtrada-la-lista-de-logros-de-mass-effect-legendary-edition/#section-menu-mobile") .mmenu({ position: "right", zposition: "back", counters: true, dragOpen: true, header: { add: true, update: true, title: "Sections" }, searchfield: true }, { selectedClass: "current-menu-item" }) .on( "opening.mm", function() { jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "110px"); } ) .on( "closed.mm", function() { jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "142px"); } ); //superfish jQuery('#sticky-menu ul').superfish({ hoverClass: 'over', delay: 500, animation: {height:'show'}, speed: 160, disableHI: true, autoArrows: false }); jQuery('#section-menu ul').superfish({ hoverClass: 'over', delay: 300, speed: 100, disableHI: true, autoArrows: false }); jQuery('.utility-menu ul').superfish({ hoverClass: 'over', delay: 500, animation: {height:'show'}, speed: 160, disableHI: true, autoArrows: false });

//hide scrollers until fully loaded jQuery('.explicit-inner').show(); jQuery('.trending-wrapper').show();

jQuery(".trending-content").smoothDivScroll({ manualContinuousScrolling: true, visibleHotSpotBackgrounds: "always", hotSpotScrollingStep: 4, hotSpotScrollingInterval: 4, touchScrolling: true }); jQuery(".explicit-content").smoothDivScroll({ manualContinuousScrolling: true, visibleHotSpotBackgrounds: "always", hotSpotScrollingStep: 4, hotSpotScrollingInterval: 4, touchScrolling: true }); jQuery(".trending-content .scrollableArea").addClass("loop");

//jquery ui slider jQuery('.form-selector').slider({ value: 5, min: 0, max: 10, step: 0.1, orientation: "horizontal", range: "min", animate: true, slide: function( event, ui ) { var rating = ui.value;

jQuery(this).parent().siblings('.rating-value').html( rating ); } });

//HD images if (window.devicePixelRatio == 2) { var images = jQuery("img.hires"); // loop through the images and make them hi-res for(var i = 0; i < images.length; i++) { // create new image name var imageType = images[i].src.substr(-4); var imageName = images[i].src.substr(0, images[i].src.length - 4); imageName += "@2x" + imageType; //rename image images[i].src = imageName; } } jQuery('a.featured-image').colorbox(); jQuery('.colorbox').colorbox(); jQuery(".the-content a[href$='.jpg'],a[href$='.png'],a[href$='.gif']").colorbox(); jQuery('.the-content .gallery a').colorbox({rel:'gallery'}); //placeholder text for IE9 jQuery('input, textarea').placeholder(); //insert content menu items jQuery(jQuery('#content-anchor-inner').find('.content-section-divider').get().reverse()).each(function () { var id = jQuery(this).attr('id'); var label = jQuery(this).data('label'); jQuery( '#content-anchor-wrapper' ).after( '

' + label + '

' ); });

var fromTop = 119; //attach scrollspy jQuery('body').scrollspy({ target: '.contents-menu', offset: fromTop });

//functions that need to run after ajax buttons are clicked dynamicElements();

//menu hover fx menuHovers();

});

//applied to elements within ajax panels function dynamicElements() { //portholes mouseovers jQuery(".portholes .porthole-link").hover( function() { jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-color").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'.8' }, 150); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-layer").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'0' }, 350); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").find(".rating-wrapper").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'.9' }, 100); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").stop().delay(0).queue(function(next){ jQuery(this).addClass("active"); next(); }); }, function() { jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-color").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'0' }, 550); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-layer").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'.9' }, 250); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").find(".rating-wrapper").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'0' }, 550); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").stop().delay(150).queue(function(next){ jQuery(this).removeClass("active"); next(); }); } ); //active hover jQuery(".add-active").hover( function() { jQuery(this).addClass("active"); }, function() { jQuery(this).removeClass("active"); } ); //image hovers jQuery(".active-image").hover( function() { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150); }, function() { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); } ); jQuery(".the_content").hover( function() { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150); }, function() { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); } ); //jQuery tooltips jQuery('.info').tooltip(); jQuery('.info-top').tooltip(); jQuery('.info-bottom').tooltip({ placement: 'bottom' }); jQuery('.info-left').tooltip({ placement: 'left' }); jQuery('.info-right').tooltip({ placement: 'right' }); //jQuery popovers jQuery('.popthis').popover(); //jQuery alert dismissals jQuery(".alert").alert(); //jQuery fitvids jQuery('.video_frame').fitVids(); //equal height columns equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".widget-panel")); equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel")); //if items are dynamically added on page load, need to account for new width resizeContentsMenu(); resizeStickyMenu(); }

//call equal height columns when window is resized jQuery(window).resize(function() { equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".widget-panel")); equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel")); resizeContentsMenu(); resizeStickyMenu(); });

//call equal height columns when widgets is resized jQuery("#widgets").resize(function(e){ equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".widget-panel")); });

//call equal height columns when main menu items are hovered since sub menus are //hidden and don't have heights until visible jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#section-menu-full a.parent-item', function(e){ equalHeightColumns(jQuery("#section-menu-full ul.term-list, #section-menu-full li.post-list"), true); }); //equal height columns function equalHeightColumns(group, nolimit) { tallest = 0; width = jQuery(window).width(); group.each(function() { jQuery(this).removeAttr('style'); thisHeight = jQuery(this).height(); if(thisHeight > tallest) { tallest = thisHeight; } }); if(width > 991 || nolimit) { group.height(tallest); } }

var topOffset = 70; var barOffset = 208;

jQuery(window).scroll(function() { if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 110) { jQuery('#sticky-bar').addClass('fixed'); jQuery('#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0, left: '0px' }, 100); } else { if(!jQuery('#sticky-menu').is(':visible') && !jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/filtrada-la-lista-de-logros-de-mass-effect-legendary-edition/#section-menu-mobile").is(':visible')) { jQuery('#sticky-bar').removeClass('fixed'); jQuery('#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a').stop().animate({ opacity: 0, left: '-100px' }, 500); } } if(jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 44) { jQuery('#sticky-bar').addClass('sticky-mobile'); } else { jQuery('#sticky-bar').removeClass('sticky-mobile'); }

//back to top arrow if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() < 150) { jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeOut(); } else { jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeIn(); } resizeContentsMenu(); resizeStickyMenu(); }); function resizeStickyMenu() { //see if compact versions of menus should be shown if(jQuery('#section-menu-full').length > 0) { var megaWidth = jQuery('.mega-menu').width(); if(jQuery('.mega-menu').length == 0) { var megaWidth = jQuery('.non-mega-menu').width(); } var standardWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').width(); var compactWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').width(); var menusWidth = megaWidth + standardWidth; var compactMenusWidth = megaWidth + compactWidth; var logoWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').width(); //var logoLeft = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').offset(); //logoWidth = logoWidth + logoLeft.left; var newWidth = jQuery('#new-articles').width(); var stickyWidth = jQuery('#sticky-menu-selector').width(); var randomWidth = jQuery('#random-article').width(); var controlsWidth = jQuery('#sticky-controls').width(); var barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-md-12 > .container').width(); if(barWidth === null) barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-xs-12 > .container').width(); var extraWidth = logoWidth + newWidth + stickyWidth + randomWidth + controlsWidth; var limitWidth = barWidth - extraWidth; //alert('megaWidth=" + megaWidth + "nstandardWidth=" + standardWidth + "nmenusWidth=" + menusWidth + "nlogoWidth=" + logoWidth + "nnewWidth=" + newWidth + "nstickyWidth=" + stickyWidth + "nrandomWidth=" + randomWidth + "ncontrolsWidth=" + controlsWidth + "nbarWidth=" + barWidth + "nextraWidth=" + extraWidth + "nlimitWidth=" + limitWidth); //mega menu alone passes limit if(megaWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery("#section-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show(); } //standard menu alone passes limit if(standardWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show(); } //both menus together pass limit if(menusWidth > limitWidth) { //first reduce standard menu jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show(); //compact standard plus mega menu pass limit if(compactMenusWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery('#section-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show(); } } } }

function resizeContentsMenu() { //bookmark positioning if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').length > 0) { var menuOffset = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').offset().top - topOffset; var newWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').width() - 2; var btnWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper ul.sort-buttons').width(); var lblWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper .bar-label-wrapper').width(); var wrapperWidth = jQuery('#main-content').width() - 2; var barWidth = btnWidth + lblWidth; if (barWidth > wrapperWidth) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').addClass('vertical'); } if (!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery(this).scrollTop() > menuOffset) { jQuery('.contents-menu').addClass('fixed').width(newWidth); } else { jQuery('.contents-menu').removeClass('fixed').removeAttr('style'); } //show the menu after scrolling and hide after a while (only for vertical layout) if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { if(!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').is(':visible')) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop().fadeIn(100); } } } if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { var newOffset = 68; jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].options.offset = newOffset; // Set the new offset jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].process(); // Force scrollspy to recalculate the offsets to your targets jQuery('body').scrollspy('refresh'); // Refresh the scrollspy. } }

//if disqus is active need to adjust anchor link from comments to disqus thread function disqusContentsMenu() { if (jQuery("#disqus_thread").length > 0){ jQuery("#comments-anchor-wrapper a").attr("href", "#disqus_thread"); } }

//hide contents menu 2 seconds after scrolling has stopped (function() { var timer; jQuery(window).bind('scroll',function () { clearTimeout(timer); timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 ); }); var refresh = function () { //only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200); } }; })();

//hide contents menu after user mouses out (function() { var timer; jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop(true, true).fadeIn(100); clearTimeout(timer); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) { clearTimeout(timer); timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 ); }); var refresh = function () { //only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200); } }; })();

/** * Check a href for an anchor. If exists, and in document, scroll to it. * If href argument ommited, assumes context (this) is HTML Element, * which will be the case when invoked by jQuery after an event */ function scroll_if_anchor(href) { href = typeof(href) == "string" ? href : jQuery(this).attr("href");

//do not interfere with bootstrap carousels if(jQuery(href).length > 0 && !jQuery(this).hasClass('no-scroll')) { var fromTop = 118;

//subtract contents menu height (and margin) if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { fromTop = fromTop - 51; }

// If our Href points to a valid, non-empty anchor, and is on the same page (e.g. #foo) // Legacy jQuery and IE7 may have issues: http://stackoverflow.com/q/1593174 if(href.indexOf("https://www.somosxbox.com/filtrada-la-lista-de-logros-de-mass-effect-legendary-edition/#") == 0) { var $target = jQuery(href);

// Older browser without pushState might flicker here, as they momentarily // jump to the wrong position (IE < 10) if($target.length) { jQuery('html, body').animate({ scrollTop: $target.offset().top - fromTop }); if(history && "pushState" in history) { history.pushState({}, document.title, window.location.pathname + href); return false; } } } } } // When our page loads, check to see if it contains an anchor scroll_if_anchor(window.location.hash); // Intercept all anchor clicks jQuery("body").on("click", "a", scroll_if_anchor); //menu hovers function menuHovers() { jQuery(".menu .post-list a").hover( function() { jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .3 }, 150); }, function() { jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); } ); } //new articles effects jQuery("#new-articles .selector").hover( function() { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); }, function() { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); } ); jQuery("#new-articles .selector").click(function() { jQuery('#new-articles .post-container').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //show search box jQuery("#menu-search-button").hover( function() { jQuery(this).toggleClass('hover'); } ); jQuery("#menu-search-button").click( function() { jQuery('#menu-search').fadeToggle("fast"); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); } ); //hide superfish more drop down on mobile if clicked again jQuery("#secondary-menu-selector").click( function() { if(jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').is(':visible')) { jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').hide(); } } ); //search form submission jQuery("#searchformtop input").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { event.preventDefault(); var len = jQuery("#s").val().length; if(len >=3) { jQuery("#searchformtop").submit(); } else { alert("Search term must be at least 3 characters in length"); } } }); //email subscribe form submission jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe button").click(function() { jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe").submit(); }); //show login form jQuery("#sticky-login").click(function() { jQuery('#sticky-login-form').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery('#sticky-register-form').hide(); jQuery('#sticky-register').removeClass('active'); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //show register form jQuery("#sticky-register").click(function() { jQuery('#sticky-register-form').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery('#sticky-login-form').hide(); jQuery('#sticky-login').removeClass('active'); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //submit button hover effects jQuery(".sticky-submit").hover(function() { jQuery(this).toggleClass("active"); }); //login form submission jQuery(".sticky-login-form #user_pass").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); event.preventDefault(); jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit(); } }); jQuery("#sticky-login-submit").click(function() { jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit(); }); //register form submission jQuery(".sticky-register-form #user_email").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); event.preventDefault(); jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit(); } }); jQuery("#sticky-register-submit").click(function() { jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit(); }); //hide check password message jQuery(".check-password").click(function() { jQuery(this).animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); }); //scroll all #top elements to top jQuery("a[href="https://www.somosxbox.com/filtrada-la-lista-de-logros-de-mass-effect-legendary-edition/#top"]").click(function() { jQuery("html, body").animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, "slow"); return false; }); //image darkening jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.darken', function(e) { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150); }).on('mouseleave', '.darken', function(e) { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); }); //reaction mouseovers jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.reaction.clickable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('active'); }).on('mouseleave', '.reaction', function(e) { jQuery(this).removeClass('active'); }); // user rating panel display jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper', function(e) { jQuery(this).stop().delay(100) .queue(function(n) { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); n(); }); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500); }); // user comment rating panel display jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#respond .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '#respond .rating-wrapper', function(e) { jQuery(this).stop().delay(100) .queue(function(n) { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); n(); }); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500); }); // user comment rating jQuery( "#respond .form-selector" ).on( "slidestop", function( event, ui ) { var divID = jQuery(this).parent().parent().parent().attr("id"); var rating = jQuery(this).parent().siblings('.rating-value').html(); jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/filtrada-la-lista-de-logros-de-mass-effect-legendary-edition/#" + divID + ' .theme-icon-check').delay(100).fadeIn(100); jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/filtrada-la-lista-de-logros-de-mass-effect-legendary-edition/#" + divID + ' .hidden-rating-value').val(rating); });

//pinterest if(jQuery('#pinterest-social-tab').length > 0) { (function(d){ var f = d.getElementsByTagName('SCRIPT')[0], p = d.createElement('SCRIPT'); p.type="text/javascript"; p.async = true; p.src="https://assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js"; f.parentNode.insertBefore(p, f); }(document)); }

//facebook if(jQuery('#facebook-social-tab').length > 0) { (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&status=0"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); }

//WINDOW.LOAD jQuery(window).load(function() {

//flickr if(jQuery('#flickr-social-tab').length > 0) { jQuery('.flickr').jflickrfeed({ limit: 9, qstrings: { id: '' }, itemTemplate: '

'+ '' + '' + '' + '

' }, function(data) { }); }

//tabs - these must go in window.load so pinterest will work inside a tab jQuery('.widgets-wrapper .it-social-tabs').tabs({ fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } }); jQuery('#footer .it-social-tabs').tabs({ active: 2, fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } }); jQuery('.share-wrapper').show(); equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel")); disqusContentsMenu();

//show ads after mmenu is setup because it wraps the page in a div //causing google adsense to reload jQuery('.it-ad').animate({opacity: '1'}, 0);

});

jQuery.noConflict();

#Mass #Effect #Legendary #Edition #Achievements #List #Leaked