There is just one week left for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Reach stores around the world and allow us to relive the unforgettable saga of Commander Shepard. That is why all kinds of details have begun to be revealed, such as the soundtrack of the game or how much will it occupy on the hard drive of our Xbox. Now, however, it has been Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Achievements List Leaked. We leave it in full below, where you can see that you can get them all without having to play each title several times. Although, yes, you must do it on maximum difficulty.
Medal of Honor (125G) – ME1: Complete the game on any difficulty.
Completionist (75G) – ME1: Complete most of the game
Distinguished Service Medal (25G) – ME1: Complete Eden Prime
Medal of Heroism (25G) – ME1: Complete Feros
Honorarium of Corporate Service (25G) – ME: Complete Noveria
Council Legion of Merit (25G) – ME1: Complete Virmire
Meritorious Service Medal (25G) – ME: Complete Ilos
Specter Inductee (15G) – ME1: Become Specter
Search and Rescue (25G) – ME1: Locate Doctor T’Soni in the Artemis Tau system
Charismatic (15G) – ME1: Use Charm or Intimidation to solve an impossible situation
Principled (75G) – ME1: Accumulate 75% of the total possible points of Virtue or Rebellion
Soldier Ally (10G) – ME1: Complete 5 missions with the soldier member of the Alliance squad
Sentinel Ally (10G) – ME1: Complete 5 missions with the Sentinel member of the Alliance squad
Krogran Ally (10G) – ME1: Complete 5 missions with the krogan squad member
Turian Ally (10G) – ME1: Complete 5 missions with the Turian squad member
Quarian Ally (10G) – ME1: Complete 5 missions with the quarian squad member
Asari Ally (10G) – ME1: Complete 5 missions with the asari squad member
Archivist (20G) – ME1: Find all major code entries for Aliens: Council Races, Extinct Races, and Non-Council Races
Medal of Exploration I (20G) – ME1: Land in an unexplored world
Medal of Exploration II (20G) – ME1: Land on 4 unexplored worlds
Medal of Exploration III (20G) – ME1: Land in 8 unexplored worlds
Lift Mastery (10G) – ME1: Use the Biotic Lift 25 times
Barrier Mastery (10G) – ME1: Use the Biotic Barrier 25 times
Throw Mastery (10G) – ME1: Use the Launch Biotic 25 times
Warp Mastery (10G) – ME1: Use the Warp Biotic 25 times
Singularity Mastery (10G) – ME1: Use the Singularity biotic 25 times
Stasis Mastery (10G) – ME1: Use the Biotic Ecstasy 25 times
AI Hacking Specialist (10G) – ME1: Use AI Hacking 25 times
Damping Specialist (10G) – ME1: Use Damping Field 25 times
Electronics Specialist (10G) – ME1: Use Shield Overload 25 times
Sabotage Specialist (10G) – ME1: Use Sabotage 25 times
First Aid Specialist (10G) – ME1: Use medi-gel 50 times
Neural Shock Specialist (10G) – ME1: Use Neural Shock 25 times
Colonial Savior (75G) – ME1: Complete the Bring Down the Sky mission
Mission Accomplished (125G) – ME2: Save humanity across the galaxy from certain annihilation
Missing in Action (5G) – ME2: Save your crew from an overwhelming attack
Very Elusive (10G) – ME2: Return to Active Duty
Colony Defense (15G) – ME2: Defend the human colony from attack
Ghost Ship (15G) – ME2: Complete the investigation of an abandoned alien vessel
Suicide Mission (15G) – ME2: Use the Omega 4 Relay
Against All Odds (50G) – ME2: Survive the suicide mission
No One Left Behind (75G) – ME2: Keep a team alive through the suicide mission
Friend of Foe (10G) – Obtain geth technology
The Archangel (10G) – ME2: Successfully recruit the Archangel
The Assassin (10G) – ME2: Successfully recruit the Assassin
The Convict (10G) – ME2: Successfully recruit the Biotic Convict
The Justicar (10G) – ME2: Successfully recruit the Justicar
The Krogan (10G) – ME2: Successfully recruit the krogan
The Professor (10G) – ME2: Successfully recruit the Professor
The Quarian (10G) – ME2: Successfully recruit the Quarian
A House Divided (10G) – ME2: Hack a Geth Collective
Battlemaster (10G) – ME2: Earn the Krogan’s Loyalty
Cats in the Cradle (10G) – ME2: Earn the Assassin’s loyalty
Catharsis (10G) – ME2: Earn the loyalty of the Biotic Convict
Doppelganger (10G) – ME2: Help the Justice to solve his mission
Fade Away (10G) – ME2: Earn the Archangel’s Loyalty
Ghost of the Father (10G) – ME2: Earn the loyalty of the Cerberus Operative
The Cure (10G) – ME2: Earn the Professor’s loyalty
The Prodigal (10G) – ME2: Earn the loyalty of the Cerberus Officer)
Treason (10G) – ME2: Earn the loyalty of the quarian
Big Game Hunter (10G) – ME2: Defeat the Maw Thresher
Head Hunterr (10G) – ME2: Get 30 headshot kills with any weapon on humanoid targets
Incinerator Specialist (10G) – ME2: Incinerate the armor of 25 enemies
Merciless (10G) – ME2: Make 20 enemies scream while falling or engulfed in flames
Overload Specialist (10G) – ME2: Break the shields of 25 enemies
Tactician (10G) – ME2: Hit 20 different targets with multiple biotic powers to combine effects
Warp Specialist (10G) – ME2: Deform the barriers of 25 enemies
Galactic Explorer (75G) – ME2: Visit 100% of the planets in an unexplored cluster
Operative (25G) – ME2: Complete an discovered mission by scanning an unexplored world
Scientist (15G) – ME2: Complete any Research Project in the Normandy Laboratory
Weapon Specialist (15G) – ME2: Fully upgrade a weapon
Scholar (10G) – ME2: Unlock 15 new installments of the Mass Effect 2 code
Power Full (5G) – ME2: Evolve any power
Revenge! (15G) – ME2: Earn the loyalty of the mercenary
Broke, Blind and Bedlam (15G) – ME2: Earn the loyalty of the thief
Digital Exorcist (50G) – ME2: Successfully finish off Rogue VI in Project Overlord
Heart of Darkness (50G) – ME2: Face the Shadow Broker
Driven (5G) – ME3: Return to Active Duty
Bringer of War (10G) – ME3: Chase a Killer
Mobilizer (15G) – ME3: Bring a veteran officer aboard
World Shaker (15G) – ME3: Destroy a fallen Atlas from orbit
Pathfinder (15G) – ME3: Explore a lost city
Tunnel Rat (15G) – ME3: Survive the swarm
Party Crasher (15G) – ME3: Sabotage a battleship
Hard Target (15G) – ME3: Get an orbital hit
Saboteur (10G) – ME3: Deactivate a group of fighting squads
Arbiter (25G) – ME3: Win a political stalemate
Last Witness (25G) – ME3: Mine Ancient Technology
Executioner (25G) – ME3: Defeat an old adversary
Well Connected (15G) – ME3: Send a warning across the galaxy
Fact Finder (15G) – ME3: Discover the monstrous origin of an enemy
Liberator (15G) – ME3: Stop the kidnapping of Cerberus
Problem Solver (15G) – ME3: Evacuate a scientific facility
Patriot (25G) – ME3: Make the final assault
Legend (50G) – ME3: Mission Accomplished
Shopaholic (10G) – ME3: Visit a shop in the Citadel
Master and Commander (50G) – ME3: Deliver most of the resources of the Galaxy at War for the final conflict
Lost and Found (25G) – ME3: Get 10 tests to recover people or resources in Reaper territory
A Personal Touch (10G) – ME3: Muff a weapon
Combined Arms (25G) – ME3: Execute any combination of 50 biotic combos or tech bursts
Focused (23G) – ME3: Evolve any of your powers to rank 6
Untouchable (10G) – ME3: Escape from a Reaper on the galaxy map
Shield Breaker (15G) – ME3: Overload the shields of 100 enemies
Sky High (15G) – ME3: Raise 100 enemies off the ground with powers
Pyromaniac (15G) – ME3: Set 100 enemies on fire with powers
Eye of the Hurricane (10G) – ME3: Kill a brute while charging at you
Mail Slot (10G) – ME3: Kill 10 Guardians with a headshot from the front while their shields are up
Hijacker (10G) – ME3: Hijack a Mechanical Atlas
Giant Killer (10G) – ME3: Defeat a Harvester
Always Prepared (5G) – ME3: Get two non-customizable armor suits
Gunsmith (25G) – ME3: Upgrade any weapon to level 10
Under Pressure (50G) – ME3: Discover an ancient secret
Savior (25G) – ME3: Liberate Omega from the Occupation of Cerberus
Last Resort (50G) – ME3: Stop a runaway scheme before it’s too late
The One and Only (50G) – ME3: Defeat a group of Wraith level opponents on Normal, Hard, or Insane
Insanity I (50G) – Complete Mass Effect 1, 2 or 3 on Insanity without changing the difficulty
Insanity II (75G) – Complete two games in Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Insanity without changing the difficulty
Insanity III (100G) – Complete all three games in Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Insanity without changing the difficulty
Paramour I (10G) – Establish a romantic relationship in Mass Effect 1, 2 or 3
Paramour II (20G) – Stable or rekindle a romantic relationship in two Mass Effect Legendary Edition games
Paramour III (50G) – Establish or rekindle a romantic relationship in all three Mass Effect Legendary Edition games
Long Service Medal (125G) – Finish Mass Effect 1, 2 and 3 with the same character
Recruit (10G) – Kill 250 enemies in Mass Effect 1, 2 or 3
Soldier (15G) – Kill 1000 enemies in Mass Effect 1, 2 or 3
Veteran (25G) – Kill 2000 enemies in Mass Effect 1, 2 or 3
Bruiser (10G) – Kill 100 enemies with melee attacks in Mass Effect 1, 2 or 3
Last updated on 2020-12-15.
This is a total of 127 achievements that will report a total of 2,915 G. Some have been surprised that the round 3,000 figure has not been reached, but it is likely due to the absence of online achievements. What we do have are some achievements related to the completion of Mass Effect 2 and 3 DLCs included in this collection. Remember that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition arrives on May 14 to Xbox One and other platforms.
