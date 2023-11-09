According to some considerations of the well-known journalist and leaker Jeff Grubbthe next chapter of Mass Effect won’t be ready until 2029, that is, in five or six years. The information comes from Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Mornings podcast.

At the 28:40 mark, Grubb says that this teaser basically does the same thing as the announcement video for Dragon Age Dreadwolf, which won’t be available until next year. This video dates back to 2018, so we are talking about six years between announcement and (potential) release.

Grubb then says to do the math, concluding that Mass Effect isn’t even close upon release and we can expect it for 2029.