The advance of Mass Effect doesn’t say much. She simply shows us feet walking towards an unknown destination. However a blog post of the title has a hidden message in the form of binary code. Some fans have already figured out what it means.

The message is translated into the word Epsilon which in turn points us towards a fifth installment. After all Epsilon is the fifth letter of the Greek alphabet. Also in the same blog there are signs of an ’emergency call from Andromeda’ which could mean a continuation.

The networks of Mass Effect They invited their fans to stay tuned as there will be several announcements during the day. Perhaps before the end of this November 7th we will have news about the next installment. Although it may still be a few months or years away.

What was the last Mass Effect game?

Until now the most recent game in the series was Andromedawhich was launched in 2017. However, its reception was somewhat mixed, especially due to many programming errors in the title. Since then there has not been a new installment, so it is time for it to return.

EA

Some time after Andromeda, EA and Bioware decided to launch Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. This is a collection of the original trilogy that won thousands of fans around the world. Surely it was a way to determine interest in the saga before giving it a continuation. Now it seems that we are nowhere near being officially announced. Are you fans?

