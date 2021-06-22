It will come in two versions: one in full color, and a completely gray “prototype” edition.

By Axel García / Updated 23 June 2021, 08:14 9 comments

If you are fans of Mass effect, then you will want to take a look at the new collector’s item available in the digital store from BioWare. It is a 8 inch statue from Liara T’Soni, Commander Shepard’s Asari companion.

The statue will be delivered in November this year.Liara T’Soni fights using a pistol and biotic powers, which is well reflected in the pose chosen for the statue. Will only be sold 2,000 pieces all over the world, so BioWare took steps to prevent one person from buying them all. The statue is only available in presale, and no one can have more than one in their shopping cart at the time of payment. We’ll see if this will be enough to prevent them from running out too quickly, but better get yours before it’s too late.

The statue has two versions, one in color, and another “prototype edition” completely in gray. If you cannot remove one, remember that the piece of the Normandy It was available again after it was out of stock. There is no way to confirm if this situation will recur, but the only way to know is by constantly checking.

What did you think? Liara T’Soni statue is priced at $ 95, and will be delivered to your buyers in November this year. While you wait, remember that you can play the fully remastered Mass Effect trilogy, which sold quite well during its launch week.

More about: Mass Effect and Bioware.