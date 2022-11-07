Mass Effect, an image of the new chapter in development

On the occasion of N7 Day, Bioware published a ‘teaser image of the next Mass Effectby providing new details on the state of development of the game, all through a post on his official blog.

N7 Day falls on November 7 every year and is usually accompanied by high expectations from fans, which in this case were not disappointed. In fact, in the post we can read that development is progressing really well and that the development team at work on the game has grown enormously in size: “They are working hard to create new characters and places, which you will love, as well as some already known you will surely remember.”

Bioware he then promised that when it is ready, he will share more information about the new Mass Effect, thanking everyone who continues to be part of the fan community: “We love to bring this universe to life and, although there would be so much more that we would like to share with you. , we’ll talk about it another time. “

Here comes the new image, which is really interesting. Mike Gamblethe director of the game, describes it this way: “We have intercepted some strange material coming from one of the monitoring stations of the known space. It could be nothing but …”

The image itself is a high definition version of an artwork that has already appeared in the catalog dedicated to Bioware’s 25th anniversary. Looking at it you notice a really interesting detail, namely the writing MR7, which according to the most accredited theory on the net stands for “Mass Relay 7”, which is a part of the galactic network known as Mass Relay. Considering how things went in Mass Effect, why is anyone building a new Relay? To find out we just have to wait for the full game.

In the meantime, it should be remembered that Bioware is finalizing work on Dragon Age Dreadwolf, currently in alpha stage and playable from start to finish. Mass Effect will definitely come out after the new Dragon Age.