Thanks to the launch of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, this acclaimed sci-fi saga was breathed new life among existing fans, and people who will just experience this epic adventure for the first time. This also meant that BioWare take the opportunity to release new in-game merchandise, including a detailed figure of Liara T’Soni.

Fans of Mass effect You can get this statue for a price of $ 95 dollars, and if you are really interested in getting it, BioWare recommends you do your pre-sale at this time because only 2 thousand of them will be manufactured and their sale will be limited to only one per person.

“Welcome archaeologist Asari and Protheans expert to your squad with this Liara T’Soni Mass Effect collectible figure. Limited to only 2 thousand pieces worldwide. “

Unfortunately, there is no release date yet for this great figure.

Fountain: BioWare