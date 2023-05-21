Former writer and BioWare director MacWalters was involved with the Mass Effect series throughout its run, from senior writer to lead writer on the original trilogy and eventually creative director on Andromedaand talked about that spinoff’s failings and how he’d like to see a following of Andromeda.

“I just wish we had been able to make a secondbecause in that case we would have really seen the finishing, just like we have since [Mass Effect] to [Mass Effect 2] in the [trilogia] original,” Walters told Eurogamer.

“If we had tried to create all of the Mass Effect 3 content with the Mass Effect 1 team, it would have taken us ten years,” adds Walters. “Likewise, there were a lot of things that we had to relearn and rework [con Andromeda] and, ultimately, when you do that, it’s very, very challenging to publish at the same quality as the third iteration, and we haven’t succeeded. Probably, in hindsight, we should have reduced the scope more and done what we could to [garantire] the quality”.

Unfortunately for the director, Mass Effect Andromeda arrived after a much loved trilogy and, from his point of view, fans were not ready for a transitional chapter. At least, a new chapter unrelated to Andromeda is on its way.