Mass Effect is back on trend thanks to the presentation of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the collection that everyone has been asking for for years to play the remastered original trilogy. But that now it is a trend again, being a license that was postulated as one of the best of the Xbox 360 generation, it sounds strange. The reason, how bad it turned out and it seems that this could be due to there were major cuts in the development of Mass Effect Andromeda.

Not that anything will be solved, because the main problems that weighed down Mass Effect Andromeda were not so much the actual quality that the product achieved. It was a huge smear campaign for a hasty launch and multiple bugs and graphical issues. Now, in general the game did seem to have shortcomings and in many cases he could be accused of lacking ambition.

Everything I had planned for Mass Effect Andromeda was canceled pretty quickly, like DLCs or expansions. And maybe this was a clue to what had really characterized this development. Several members of that development have spoken with The Gamer, and have stated that it was a complicated development, and have pointed out that the budget was not necessary, accusing that they made major cuts to the development of Mass Effect Andromeda.

As the game’s writer explains, Chris Hepler, the original plans included the presence of “five or six” new alien races, an aspect with which the other writers agree, such as Neil Pollner or Jo Berry, that also presented some race, and new ideas for adventure. But as they explain, »They only gave us the budget for two new species», And although this may be a bit strange to budget, what is clear is that they did not provide as many resources as they needed.

‘We couldn’t even include all the species in the Milky Way. And we weren’t going to be able to let you travel the galaxy. This meant that we had to build the story around some pretty obvious inorganic limitations. So, not only did you get something that felt (and was) much smaller than what you got before, almost everyone who played probably had something they really liked about Mass Effect that just wasn’t there.

And it is that perhaps one of the most interesting issues that was addressed in Mass Effect Andromeda was that concept of colonization. Explore the galaxy, explore planets, and find potential settlement sites and colonies, with the consequent effect of discovering new cultures and more. In the end, the number could seem limited, since when speaking of a galaxy, if there is not something extensive, it is easy that it seems poor. Pollner mentions that there were ideas of a dynamic system that would make this exploration complex, with different “first contacts” with new species, trying to communicate with them.

“Ryder the Explorer should have a dynamic and challenging first contact experience”Pollner explains, but in the end You’re killing Kett almost immediately. So some very basic pillars just weren’t lining up «. And as Pollner explains, it seems that this point was the one that could have conditioned many aspects of the development of the game. Dorian Kieken, the game’s design director, remembers everything that went into that concept. “In the early development of the game, we explored many new species”, Kieken adds and argues that I’m not sure why we settled on the specific number that was in the final game, but I guess it would be a combination of production reasons and having a reasonable number of races to deal with knowing that we had enough of the Milky Way already too “.

And with all this, it gives the feeling that when it came to planning an ambitious game, which had to overcome the great taste in the mouth that the original Mass Effect trilogy left, the cuts limited much of the conceptual base that they intended to introduce. A game that was based on exploration, on discovery, on that first contact with other races, and that was finally limited by money or workload. That the studio was tired of this development could be seen by the ease of abandoning it once the problems weighed down its sales figures.

Now, Mass Effect is back, but for having presented a rather spectacular remastering of the three games in the saga. However, they do not reach the entirety, since some content has been omitted, the controversies could change some iconic sequences and it will not integrate the multiplayer of Mass Effect 3. We will have to enjoy Shepard’s main adventure with new graphics and resolutions, but forced to ignore what we are missing.