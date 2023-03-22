Despite the lack of love shown to the game by the public and critics, bioware however, he decided to remind everyone that today is the sixth anniversary Of Mass Effect: Andromedathe latest and ill-fated chapter in his sci-fi series.

BioWare: “Can you believe it’s been six years since the Hyperion arrived in the Hercules Cluster? Happy Birthday Mass Effect: Andromeda.”

Mass Effect: Andromeda was heavily criticized at launch, especially for a series of Technical Problems, then fixed update after update. In any case, it has maintained a not exactly positive reputation among enthusiasts, either due to some prejudice or also due to the weakness of the game structure, built around very repetitive and trivial missions and a poorer progression of the characters than in the three chapters of the original trilogy .

However it boasts its fans and someone would also like rehabilitate him, certainly not raising it to the rank of masterpiece, but at least by passing on the concept that it is still a worthy title. It should be noted that in BioWare’s plans it was to be the first chapter of a new Mass Effect trilogy, which was aborted during construction given the game’s failure.