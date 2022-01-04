2022 is barely a few days old and it is already giving us enough surprises to those of us who like video games. In addition to this year having some highly anticipated releases, it seems like Xbox Game Pass He wants us to start on the right foot and give us something to play with while the heavy hitters arrive.

Service Xbox Game Pass It gives your subscribers access to a large number of titles in exchange for a monthly fee. Almost as if it were a Netflix of videogames. Every month more entries arrive in their catalog to keep players coming back for more. Now we know who will be the first to arrive in 2022.

Xbox Game Pass has these games ready for us for January

The Official site from Xbox has released the free titles that will come to your service Game pass during this first month of 2022. It seems that this will be one of its most varied months as it will feature space adventures, futuristic shooters and 2D platform games. Maybe they wanted to add a little for each type of taste.

One of the additions of Xbox Game Pass What is most striking this month is Mass Effect Legendary Edition. This collection was released in May 2021 and includes the three original games in the series with all their downloadable content. This is a very worthwhile package that you should take advantage of if you are a subscriber. It will be available from January 6.

Another of the heavyweights of Xbox Game Pass could be The Anacrusis which will arrive at the service on January 13. This is a first-person shooter with a gameplay similar to that of the series. Left 4 DeadOnly in a spatial setting that feels quite sixties. Maybe I can fill the void that the game of Valve he left us.

The rest of this month’s games are completed with Spelunky 2, Embr, The Outer Wilds, The Pedestrian, Gorogoa Y Olija. You will surely find something that will keep you entertained for hours among this collection. Hopefully they continue to give us great adventures in the remainder of the year. Did you like the new additions?

For more video game content, we recommend:

[Fuente]